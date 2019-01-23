Exclusive DC Preview: ‘American Carnage’ #3

DC has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of American Carnage #3, in stores on Wednesday from their Vertigo imprint.

The series, from writer Bryan Hill (Detective Comics, TV’s Titans) and with art by Leandro Fernandez (The Names, The Punisher MAX) debuted in November. As Vertigo described it, “in this thrilling crime saga, disgraced FBI agent Richard Wright, who is biracial but can pass for white, goes undercover in a white supremacist group believed to be responsible for the death of a fellow agent.”

ComicBook.com said in our review that the series’ first issue was “a disturbing crime story that examines homegrown extremism, racism, and police brutality in a captivating opening chapter.”

In next week’s chapter, undercover agent Richard Wright is trying to prove his loyalty to white supremacist leader Wynn Allen Morgan’s group of followers—but events quickly get out of hand when he attempts to stop a man from getting jumped and beaten. How far is Richard willing to go to undercover the secrets of this organization? Only time can tell.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action]You can check the images out in the attached image gallery, and see the official solicitation text for the issue below.

Placed in an impossible position by the white nationalist gang he’s been sent to infiltrate, white-passing FBI agent Richard Wright is forced to take an action that can never, ever be undone.

American Carnage #3 will be available in comic shops and online on Wednesday.