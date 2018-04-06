Exclusive DC Preview: ‘Batgirl and the Birds of Prey’ #21

DC has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of Batgirl & the Birds of Prey #21 from writers Julie and Shawna Benson and the art team of Roge Antonio and Marcelo Maiolo.

The issue is part 3 of the final story arc in the series, with the Benson sisters leaving soon to take over Green Arrow and the Batgirl and the Birds of Prey series coming to a close.

As Black Canary takes center stage here, you can see that Green Arrow plays a role in this issue as well.

The series will end with #22 in May, the company announced today via its solicitations.

The Bensons will write the “No Justice” tie-in Green Arrow Annual #2, a perfect lead-in to their next gig.

You can see the pages in the attached gallery and check out the official soclitiation text below.

“Full Circle” part three! The Calculator has broken Blackbird and Fenice out of Arkham Asylum, putting targets on Batgirl’s and Huntress’s backs. And while our heroes are out of the picture, Calculator holds Gotham City hostage in exchange for Oracle’s identity. The team will have to risk setting a trap for Calculator—a dangerous move that could expose Barbara Gordon’s deepest secrets!

Batgirl & the Birds of Prey #21 will be on sale in stores and online on Wednesday, April 11.