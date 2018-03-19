Exclusive DC Preview: ‘Green Lanterns’ #43

DC has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of Wednesday’s Green Lanterns #42 from writer Tim Seeley and artist V. Ken Marion.

The story is a riff on a familiar concept: aliens are trying to take many of Earth’s superheroes. While it may have been played bigger and scarier in Invasion!, this time around Seeley is playing at a bigger, more cosmic scale and leaving a lot to the imagination.

And, of course, with Marion on board to draw some of these mysterious metas, make sure to keep your eye out for Bloodlines heroes!

You can check out the official synopsis below, and the images in the attached cover gallery.

“INHUMAN TRAFFICKING” part four! As Simon and Jess try to ward off the encroaching members of the Order of the Steed, High Rider Grieva enacts her plan with the Earth heroes. With the power of hundreds of superheroes coursing through their leader, the Order of the Steed make their final march against the universe!

Green Lanterns #43 will be available in stores and online on Wednesday, March 21.