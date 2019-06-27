Exclusive DC/Vertigo Preview: The Dreaming #11

DC/Vertigo’s Sandman Universe is entering nearing its second year of publication, and DC has provided ComicBook.com with preview pages from The Dreaming #11 from writer Simon Spurrier and the art team of Bilquis Evely and Mat Lopes. The issue takes readers to the World’s End pub, which is neither the one featured in the Edgar Wright movie nor the Restaurant at the End of the Universe from the Douglas Adams novels. Think of it more like the Sandman Universe equivalent of the Oblivion Bar from DC’s Shadowpact.

This is one of the first Vertigo titles to hit the stands following the revelation that the imprint will be retired at the end of the calendar year, and the Sandman Universe family of titles will move over to DC proper. While Neil Gaiman stepped away from Sandman for years and returned to the universe only periodically, the titles were evergreen in the bookstore market and helped to keep Vertigo vibrant ever since its first publication.

Videos by ComicBook.com

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7779]That said, longtime fans will remember that in the earliest days, Sandman was very much a part of the DC Universe, with Justice Leaguers appearing in some early issues. The character has popped up in Justice League stories since, including a recent role in Dark Nights: Metal.

You can check out the official solicitation text below, and the preview pages in the attached image gallery.

The World’s End pub is a place where ales and tales flow freely. A place where the netherfolk gather to spin stories and mark time between realities. But a blight has come to the Worlds’ End pub, and as the search for Dream of the Endless nears its end, our plucky hunters must confront the saddest thing of all: a fable that can’t stop fading. Meanwhile, the new Lord of the Dreaming, chafing against its unwanted throne, gropes for answers—and endings…