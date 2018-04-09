Exclusive: ‘Supergirl’ Season 3B Key Art Revealed

The CW has revealed the official key art for the final leg of Supergirl season 3, which begins on April 16.

You can check it out below.

With the tagline “Miss me?” and no other identifiable objects around Supergirl, the poster puts Melissa Benoist’s character squarely front and center — something that recent promotional imagery has not done, as the last few episodes before the show went on hiatus focused so much on Mon-El and the Legion of Super-Heroes.

The series returns with the death of The Toyman — Winn’s father, Winslow Schott senior — and the first appearance of his estranged mother, played by Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne, Lady Bird).

Supergirl is back in its regular time slot, Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. That time slot had been occupied by DC’s Legends of Tomorrow for most of 2018. When Black Lightning premiered in January, Legends left its Tuesday night slot and moved to Monday, where it took over for Supergirl, which was having production-related problems.

Supergirl was recently renewed for a fourth season. There is no indication whether Supergirl will premiere in the fall or at midseason, or whether it will contiinue to trade off with Legends next time around. CW chief Mark Pedowitz has previously said that he does not want to air more than four superhero shows on the network at any given time, so with the success of Black Lightning, it seems likely that at least one of the DC superhero shows will end up premiering at midseason.

You can check out the official synopsis for next week’s premiere below.

OSCAR-NOMINATED ACTRESS LAURIE METCALF GUEST STARS – When Winn’s (Jeremy Jordan) father dies, his estranged mother, Mary (guest star Laurie Metcalf), reappears trying to reconnect and to explain why she abandoned him all those years ago. Winn is too embittered from his rough childhood to forgive her but when a copycat Toyman attacks, the two must work together to stop him.

Mon-El (Chris Wood) tells Kara (Melissa Benoist) something important about the Worldkillers, and Alex (Chyler Leigh) becomes suspicious of Myr’nn’s (guest star Carl Lumbly) recent behavior.

Glen Winter directed the episode written by Caitlin Parrish & Derek Simon.

Supergirl airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. The series returns on April 16, 2018.