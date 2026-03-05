Less Than a Year On, Lanterns Just Created a Major Superman Plot Hole

The newly formed DC Universe is rapidly building momentum as it prepares for a packed slate of highly anticipated projects scheduled for release throughout 2026. On the theatrical front, the franchise is set to expand significantly with the June premiere of the Milly Alcock-led Supergirl, followed by the arrival of the body-horror Clayface in October. This cinematic push is being complemented by a television strategy that includes the HBO original series Lanterns. Positioned as a gritty drama like True Detective, the production features showrunner Chris Mundy and writer Tom King collaborating to deliver a cosmic mystery. The series will center on the partnership between the veteran Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and the determined recruit John Stewart (Aaron Pierre), marking a pivotal chapter in the foundational lore of the Green Lantern Corps in the DCU.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The debut of the first official trailer for Lanterns has provided fans with their most detailed look yet at the evolving mentor-mentee relationship between Hal and John. Surprisingly, the footage suggests an incredibly grounded approach to the material, largely abandoning cosmic spectacle in favor of an earthbound investigation. While the teaser includes a playful nod to the squirrel-like Green Lantern Ch’p, it features almost no traditional superhero feats, focusing instead on the psychological friction between the two leads. However, one specific line of dialogue has sparked immediate concern regarding narrative continuity following the events of last year’s Superman. During a conversation with John, Hal claims that he never speaks to other Green Lanterns because they are “all aliens.” This statement appears to create a direct plot hole, as Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) was a prominent, public-facing hero in Metropolis during the 2025 film.

Lanterns Doesn’t Have a Plot Hole, We Just Lack the Full Context

Image courtesy of DC Studios

The perceived discrepancy regarding the existence of other human Lanterns in the DCU likely stems from a lack of context rather than a genuine oversight by the creative team. Trailers are frequently edited to prioritize thematic weight over chronological clarity, meaning a single sentence should not be viewed as a definitive reflection on the state of the world. Given that Hal is depicted as a weary veteran who has spent years patrolling the stars, his refusal to acknowledge Guy could simply be a character-driven choice, as he has a conflicitous relation with that Lantern in the comic books. Hal might also be referencing the broader intergalactic membership of the Corps rather than the small handful of humans who have recently been granted power rings.

Furthermore, the Lanterns trailer emphasizes that Hal is extremely protective of the Green Lantern mantle and remains somewhat unwilling to see John take his place. This suggests that Hal’s “all aliens” comment might be a deliberate lie or a cynical deflection intended to discourage John from seeking community within the organization. Ultimately, since Nathan Fillion is already confirmed to appear in the series, it is certain that Lanterns will properly bridge the gap with the previous films. The show will likely explore the specific bureaucratic or personal reasons why Hal chooses to ignore his fellow human officers, turning a potential plot hole into a meaningful exploration of Hal’s isolated mindset.

Lanterns is currently scheduled to premiere on HBO and HBO Max in August 2026.

How do you think Guy Gardner fits into the Lanterns storyline? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!