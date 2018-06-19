Marvel, Disney, and More Celebrate Father’s Day

Today is Father’s Day and while fathers and father figures across the United States and around the world celebrate, the entertainment world is also celebrating dads.

From Marvel to DC to Netflix to Disney the studios and imprints responsible for some of our favorite and iconic fictional fathers have taken to social media honor dad. Some of the tributes are sweet, others are sentimental, and one is even helpful, offering a suggestion of what one might do to celebrate the father figure in their life today — take him to a movie. Disney suggests Incredibles 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You might want to have some tissues handy for Netflix’s greeting, though.

It isn’t just the studios and imprints that are sharing greetings this Father’s Day, either. Earlier today, Star Wars legend Mark Hamill shared his own Father’s Day greeting, tweeting a photo of Darth Vader, infamously the father of Hamill’s Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise. He didn’t make a “Luke, I am your father” joke, though. Or would that have been a “Darth, you are my father” joke? We’re not sure.

So, in celebration of Father’s Day, we’ve gathered up a handful of greetings celebrating dads. And if you forgot to get your dad a card today? Feel free to share these greetings with him. Happy Father’s Day!

@Marvel

@DisneyStudios

@DCComics

Like father, like son. Wishing all the dads of the world a happy #FathersDay! pic.twitter.com/lJjD9snrKi — DC (@DCComics) June 17, 2018

@Disney

To the somebunny who always has your back: Happy #FathersDay. pic.twitter.com/c0B7SUXeFg — Disney (@Disney) June 17, 2018

@starwars

@netflix

@MarvelStudios

@StarTrek