Marvel, Disney, and More Celebrate Father’s Day

Today is Father’s Day and while fathers and father figures across the United States and around the world celebrate, the entertainment world is also celebrating dads.
From Marvel to DC to Netflix to Disney the studios and imprints responsible for some of our favorite and iconic fictional fathers have taken to social media honor dad. Some of the tributes are sweet, others are sentimental, and one is even helpful, offering a suggestion of what one might do to celebrate the father figure in their life today — take him to a movie. Disney suggests Incredibles 2.
You might want to have some tissues handy for Netflix’s greeting, though.
It isn’t just the studios and imprints that are sharing greetings this Father’s Day, either. Earlier today, Star Wars legend Mark Hamill shared his own Father’s Day greeting, tweeting a photo of Darth Vader, infamously the father of Hamill’s Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise. He didn’t make a “Luke, I am your father” joke, though. Or would that have been a “Darth, you are my father” joke? We’re not sure.
So, in celebration of Father’s Day, we’ve gathered up a handful of greetings celebrating dads. And if you forgot to get your dad a card today? Feel free to share these greetings with him. Happy Father’s Day!
@Marvel
Sometimes, you just need some #MarvelDadvice. #HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/zXPWfaw4RP— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 17, 2018
@DisneyStudios
Make this #FathersDay Incredible. ? See #Incredibles2, now playing in theatres. pic.twitter.com/HwRNsRaeDV— Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) June 17, 2018
@DCComics
Like father, like son. Wishing all the dads of the world a happy #FathersDay! pic.twitter.com/lJjD9snrKi— DC (@DCComics) June 17, 2018
@Disney
To the somebunny who always has your back: Happy #FathersDay. pic.twitter.com/c0B7SUXeFg— Disney (@Disney) June 17, 2018
@starwars
Happy #FathersDay! pic.twitter.com/nKIxADNb2G— Star Wars (@starwars) June 17, 2018
@netflix
Groot? Groot. pic.twitter.com/foyQt83stn— Netflix US (@netflix) June 17, 2018
@MarvelStudios
What if #AntMan was your dad? #AntManAndTheWasp #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/IThkRJwoYZ— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 17, 2018
@StarTrek
#HappyFathersDay to all the dads across the galaxy #StarTrek #FathersDay https://t.co/SJOUt1av6t pic.twitter.com/EOLOqP3Z7m— Star Trek (@StarTrek) June 17, 2018