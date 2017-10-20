First Look at Diggle’s Green Arrow Costume

In tonight’s episode of Arrow, Oliver Queen unexpectedly turned the mantle of the Green Arrow over to John Diggle — ostensibly for keeps.

No, this was not an angle, where Oliver was trying to escape the scrutiny of last week’s explosive reveal that he was the guy under the hood. Felicity and Curtis actually managed to prove that photo was faked, and Oliver’s path to returning as Green Arrow would have been relatively clear except for the FBI agent who is going to keep dogging him regardless.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Instead, Oliver turned to his old friend to pick up the role becuase Star City needs Green Arrow — but Oliver’s son William needs his dad too, and while there are a few people who could fill in as Green Arrow, Oliver could not forgive himself if he orphaned William.

While Diggle has worn the costume in the past, that was quite some time ago, and the Season 1 suit (back when Oliver was known as “The Hood” isn’t quite as fancy as the one Diggle is decked out in when he says in the just-released trailer that he IS the Green Arrow.

The new Green Arrow debuts in next week’s episode, titled “Next of Kin.”

Earlier tonight, Amell took to Twitter to cryptically congratulate his co-star, David Ramsey. For those who’ve seen tonight’s episode, the tweet takes on a whole other meaning – as it references Ramsey’s character, John Diggle, taking over as the Green Arrow from Oliver Queen.

The twist was certainly an unexpected way for Oliver’s identity crisis to resolve, and it’s unknown exactly what kind of impact it’ll have on the show going forward.

Arrow airs on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following episodes of Supernatural.