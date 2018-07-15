Flash Writer Confirms Flash Is Faster Than Superman

There are many friendly debates in the world of comic books that readers refuse to agree on, like who would win in a race between Superman and The Flash. Comic books have regularly depicted the event, though the results often end in a stalemate. Even last year’s Justice League film included a post-credits nod to the rivalry, despite not offering any answers. A recent issue of The Flash features a rematch in which Superman loses, with the series’ writer, Josh Williamson, claiming that Flash is objectively faster.

“I feel like it’s always been that way. I mean, that’s kind of The Flash’s thing, right? He’s the fastest man alive… it’s right there,” Williamson shared (via ScreenRant). “I feel like we’ve all been saying it this whole time. I’m sure there are Superman fans that are disappointed, but I mean… Superman can do everything else. He’s Superman.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Williamson’s comments might seem definitive, but it’s worth noting that, while The Flash might be the fastest man alive, Superman isn’t technically a human man, but an alien. Flash might be the fastest man, but that doesn’t mean he’s the fastest being.

The race in the series took place between Barry Allen, Wally West, and Superman, with the Last Son of Krypton taking last place while West emerged triumphant. This throws a new wrinkle into the storyline, with Allen no longer being the fastest man alive.

Despite the loss, Williamson points out that a lot more goes into what makes Allen and The Flash special than just his speed.

“One of the things I like to play around with is what makes The Flash? Is it just that he’s the fastest man alive? Is it just about speed?” Williamson detailed. “Now in Issue #50 Wally is the fastest man alive, he wins the race. You saw him win the race [against Barry Allen and Superman] in #49. In #50 Barry tells him, ‘You’re the fastest man alive, I’m not the fastest man alive anymore.’ But one of the things Barry does in #50 is he motivates and inspires Wally to run faster. Which is very much their relationship, and very much who Barry is. Barry is the character who inspires people to be heroes. He inspires people to do better, and that allows Wally to do better.”

The Flash #50 is on sale now.

What do you think about Williamson’s remarks about The Flash? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T ScreenRant]