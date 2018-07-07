The Flash Season 5 To Begin Filming Today

Just a few short weeks after The Flash finished its fourth season on The CW, production on season five has now started as of today.

According to @WhatsFilming, a Twitter account monitoring the entertainment industry in Vancouver, production on The Flash kicked off today. That fits in line with the other Arrowverse shows kicking off this week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Caity Lotz shared a group photo with her Legends of Tomorrow earlier this week while the writer’s room behind Arrow tweeted a photo to celebrate production starting.

Grant Gustin — the actor behind Barry Allen himself — hinted to fans at ACE Comic Con last month what they could expect when season five rolls around later this year.

“I don’t want to spoil too much of it, obviously.” Gustin teased. “I don’t know too much either. What I could presume is that we’re going to see… I mean, [Nora is] trapped in our time. I think, we’re probably going to see Barry trying to help her figure out a way to get back to her time. And see Barry and Iris interacting with an adult version of their child. I mean, it’s going to be really cool. We’re gonna see a new speedster, so. Get ready.”

A mysterious speedster had several cameos through season four was eventually revealed to be Nora Allen, Barry and Iris’ daughter from the future. The actress behind Nora, Jessica Parker Kennedy, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming season of the show.

“We always like to introduce characters and sort of highlight areas that come from the comics but we don’t want to be beholden exactly to them so we can change the stories as we see fit and tell it for a television show,” Todd Helbing told ComicBook.com last month. “With [Nora], it’s the time that she comes from and what she did. She makes this sort of big mistake at the end of the episode — you see the concern of what she’s done, and Barry certainly learned his lessons from time travel, so now it’s going to be interesting to put him on the different side of the problem and see how he can help her fix it.”

Are you excited for season five to roll around? What do you hope to see this season? Let us know in the comments below!

The fifth season of The Flash will debut on Tuesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW.