Report: New ‘Flashpoint’ Script Submitted To DC Films

Warner Bros. is focusing on Justice League lots these days, but the Flash hasn’t escaped the studio’s mind. According to a new report, Flashpoint just got its newest script submitted after a few months being drafted.

The report comes from Variety‘s Justin Kroll. The DC insider went to Twitter to share information his sources have given him about Flashpoint.

“For those wondering this Artemis news pretty much take [sic] L&M out of the running for Flash. That script was turned in yesterday to studio,” Kroll said, referencing a new update about the film Artemis. The movie will be directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, a fact that takes the two out of the running for The Flash film.

Bob z still being considered but studio will take meetings with other filmmakers, in no rush to make announcement — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) September 26, 2017

“Bob z still being considered but studio will take meetings with other filmmakers, in no rush to make announcement,” Kroll finished.

Fans will know who this Bob Z. is if they’ve been following The Flash standalone. Robert Zemeckis has been reportedly attached to the film for some time, but Warner Bros. has yet to make an official announcement about the film’s new director.

Flashpoint has struggled to keep a director involved, so it’s easy to see why Warner Bros. is taking its time. After all, having a third director drop out of the project would reflect poorly on the film. Seth Grahame-Smith was the first director tied with The Flash movie before Rick Famuyiwa signed on last year. The latter then left the project over “creative differences,” and Flashpoint has been without a director since.

So, what do you think about the Flashpoint's behind-the-scenes turnover? The Flash will next be seen in Justice League on November 17.