Fan-Made Flashpoint Poster Shakes Up The DCEU

Justice League only released in theaters last month and fans are already looking ahead to the Flashpoint movie.

One fan on Reddit has put together an interesting Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox movie poster featuring a mix of characters from the current DC Extended Universe.

At the center of the poster is The Flash (Ezra Miller) standing back to back with a DC Extended Universe version of the Reverse-Flash. At the top is Batman (Ben Affleck) and the Flashpoint Universe Batman, with Jeffrey Dean Morgan reprising his role as Bruce Wayne. Behind them is the Flashpoint Universe Joker, Martha Wayne played by Lauren Cohen, and floating off to the side a Flashpoint version of Superman.

Cyborg (Ray Fisher) also stands in the middle of Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) who are fighting against each other as they were in the original Flashpoint comic book series. In the bottom corners of the poster are Lois Lane (Amy Adams), Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg), Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello), and Shazam (Zachary Levi).

Take a look below.

The Flashpoint movie is taking the place of The Flash movie on DC Films’ movie slate. The film is based on a story that literally rebooted the entire DC Comics timeline, meaning this movie could have huge repercussions for the DC Extended Universe going forward. The film takes place shortly after the events of Justice League and filming is expected to begin in the near future.

Flashpoint was just one of the movies teased by DC Films at Comic Con Experience earlier this month.

Justice League is now playing in theaters. The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21, 2018, Wonder Woman 2on November 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.