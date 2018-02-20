Go See Wonder Woman On ComicBook and Fandango!

The first wave of reviews for Wonder Woman have been released online, and they’re even more positive than the biggest optimists expected; the movie is expected to be ‘Certified Fresh’ by Wednesday afternoon.

With the excitement building to an expected $135M opening weekend, the opportunity to see the film — for free — is one that ComicBook and Fandango want to share with the fans.

Fandango has provided ComicBook with 10 gift cards, valued at $25 each, and all featuring Gal Gadot to be used for tickets to the show. Entry is simple: fill out the form below, hit submit and cross your fingers to be one of the randomly selected winners. ComicBook will mail the gift cards out on Thursday so you can see the movie opening weekend!

You can also choose to buy Wonder Woman tickets and get a FREE digital comics bundle. Offer valid 5/12-6/12. Terms apply.

Before she was Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), she was Diana, Princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, Diana meets an American pilot (Chris Pine) who tells her about the massive conflict that’s raging in the outside world. Convinced that she can stop the threat, Diana leaves her home for the first time. Fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars, she finally discovers her full powers and true destiny.

Wonder Woman is directed by Patty Jenkins, from a screenplay by Allan Heinberg & Geoff Johns, story by Heinberg & Zack Snyder and Jason Fuchs, and stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, Elena Anaya, Lucy Davis, Saïd Taghmaoui, Ewen Bremner and David Thewlis.

Wonder Woman opens in theaters June 2, 2017.

