‘Freedom Fighters: The Ray’ Season 2 is Now on CW Seed

The CW’s Arrowverse of shows are on their summer hiatus, but there’s a brand new storyline for fans to follow.

The sophomore season of Freedom Fighters: The Ray is officially available to stream on CW Seed. This comes shortly after the series debuted several brand new episodes during San Diego Comic-Con’s Preview Night.

Freedom Fighters: The Ray tells the origin story of Ray Terrill (Russell Tovey), a man who reluctantly becomes a superhero after he is visited by his dying Earth-X doppelganger. As the light-powered superhero The Ray, Ray fights the Nazi villains of Earth-X, while building up the courage to come out as gay to his parents. The first six-episode season of The Ray debuted late last year.

For Arrowverse fans, especially those who fell in love with Tovey’s portrayal after last year’s “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover, this new batch of episodes will surely be a delight.

“He’s sneakily, cheekily walked into this world.” Tovey told ComicBook.com late last year. “And he has come away from that huge four-episode crossover, and being able to have had made that impact is wonderful. I don’t know how many times I’ve been tagged in a photo of me and Wentworth Miller kissing as Citizen Cold and The Ray. To have that image bombarded at me has made me very happy! I don’t think my boyfriend would appreciate it, that a picture of me kissing another guy would ever make me so “Woo!” and feel very happy over and over again. But it really does. Every single time it’s like, “Wow, that’s really made a difference, that’s really been something that so many people have found very suddenly important, and special.”

While fans will just have to find out for themselves what the plot of Season 2 entails, it sounds like Tovey is happy to be on for the ride.

“I just hope that people really connect with this guy, and project onto him and want him around.” Tovey explained to ComicBook.com. “So he can go anywhere and be able to tell more stories. How many Earths are there? 50-something different Earths. So on another Earth, there’s gonna be stuff going down that The Ray can help with, and the Freedom Fighters.”

“And you’re gonna see through [Freedom Fighters‘ first season] how Ray Terrill, how his acceptance of himself and who he truly is nourishes, enriches, and makes him a better person.” Tovey continued. “And how, going forward, that develops into happiness and relationships and in his real world. I’d like to just explore that, you know? If people like the character, then they’re willing to see him go anywhere. And I hope that people are really gonna love this guy and just want him to show them what he’s up to.”

