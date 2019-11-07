Funko’s Batman Wayne Manor With Alfred Pop Town Set is Live

Funko latest installment in their Batman 80th anniversary lineup is the Wayne Manor Pop Town with an Alfred Pop figure bonus! It’s is one of the most elaborate Pop Town figures that we’ve seen thus far.

You can pre-order the Wayne Manor Pop Town set right here for $29.99 with shipping slated for March. If you want to build yourself a little Funko Pop Batman diorama, we suggest supplementing Wayne Manor with the Hall of Justice Pop Town and the light-up Bat Signal Movie Moment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, the Batman Beyond: The Complete Animated Series Blu-ray box set with the exclusive Funko Pop figure got a discount today, November 7th, that brings it down to its lowest price ever. At the time of writing you can grab one here on Amazon for only $60 after clipping the $17.99 coupon listed on the product page. Note that the coupon could disappear at any moment.

You should also keep in mind that this set only has a 50,000 unit run, so grab it while you can. The Batman: The Complete Animated Series box set got a similar run last year and sold out during the holiday rush. Odds are a similar fate awaits Batman Beyond.

The Batman Beyond set throws in everything – all 52 episodes on Blu-ray and digital, two discs of bonus content (including a remastered version of the feature-length film Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker, a Batman Beyond Funko Pop (with chrome paint!) and lenticular art cards. Special features include 15 featurettes and audio commentary from executive producer Bruce Timm on four episodes.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.