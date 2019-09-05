Funko’s Batwoman Previews Exclusive Pop Figure Has Launched

With Batwoman starring Ruby Rose set to join The CW’s “Arrowverse” lineup of DC shows on October 6th, now is a good time for Funko to release the #297 DC Super Heroes Batwoman Pop figure. It features Kate Kane with her costume and red hair in full effect.

The Batwoman Pop figure is a limited edition Previews Exclusive, so we highly suggest reserving one here before they sell out. Shipping is slated for December. However, it’s not the only Bat-themed Funko Pop you should have on your radar right now. In addition to being a fine time for a Batwoman Funko Pop launch, today, September 5th, is also the 27th anniversary of the premiere of Batman: The Animated Series. That’s as good an excuse as any to bring you two of the latest and greatest Batman Funko Pop releases…

Earlier this week a Batman Funko Pop figure was released that measures a whopping 19-inches tall. We’re fairly certain that makes it the biggest commercial Pop figure Funko has ever produced. Generally, Funko’s super-sized Pops top out at 10-inches tall.

If you have room for this enormous Pop figure in your collection, it’s available to pre-order right here for a whopping $99.99 with free shipping slated for February. Despite the price tag it’s already shot to the top of the Funko bestseller list, so grab one while you can.

Finally, Funko and Entertainment Earth recently launched this graffiti splattered Jokerized Batman exclusive Pop, and it was still available to order right here at the time of writing with shipping slated for January. The release date has already been pushed back from November, so grab one before it moves out further or sells out completely.

Getting back to Batwoman, if you’re unfamiliar with the new series, an official description is available below.

Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) never planned to be Gotham’s new vigilante. Three years after Batman mysteriously disappeared, Gotham is a city in despair. Without the Caped Crusader, the Gotham City Police Department was overrun and outgunned by criminal gangs. Enter Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and his military-grade Crows Private Security, which now protects the city with omnipresent firepower and militia. Years before, Jacob’s first wife and daughter were killed in the crossfire of Gotham crime. He sent his only surviving daughter, Kate Kane, away from Gotham for her safety. After a dishonorable discharge from military school and years of brutal survival training, Kate returns home when the Alice in Wonderland gang targets her father and his security firm, by kidnapping his best Crow officer Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy). Although remarried to wealthy socialite Catherine Hamilton-Kane (Elizabeth Anweis), who bankrolls the Crows, Jacob is still struggling with the family he lost, while keeping Kate –– the daughter he still has –– at a distance. But Kate is a woman who’s done asking for permission. In order to help her family and her city, she’ll have to become the one thing her father loathes –– a dark knight vigilante. With the help of her compassionate stepsister, Mary (Nicole Kang), and the crafty Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson), the son of Wayne Enterprises’ tech guru Lucius Fox, Kate Kane continues the legacy of her missing cousin, Bruce Wayne, as Batwoman. Still holding a flame for her ex-girlfriend, Sophie, Kate uses everything in her power to combat the dark machinations of the psychotic Alice (Rachel Skarsten), who’s always somewhere slipping between sane and insane. Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate soars through the shadowed streets of Gotham as Batwoman. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, she must first overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.

Batwoman is set to premiere on The CW in October. The series will take the Sundays at 8 p.m. ET slot currently held by Supergirl, with Supergirl moving to the 9 p.m. ET slot immediately following.

