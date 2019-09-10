Funko Announces Red Son Batman, Bat-Mite, and Merciless Batman Pop Figures

Funko’s latest additions to their Batman 80th anniversary lineup are some of the best yet – Red Son Batman based on his appearance in the Elseworld tale Superman: Red Son, Bat-Mite from his first apperance in Detective Comics #267, and our personal favorite – the Dark Multiverse Merciless Batman from Dark Knights Metal.

Pre-orders for the Red Son Batman Pop figure are available here. The Bat-Mite Pop figure is available to pre-order here. Both are slated to ship in December. The Merciless Batman Pop figure will be available here at Hot Topic at some point in the coming months, so stay tuned. On that note, the Dark Knights Metal Red Death Batman PX Exclusive Funko Pop is still available to order right here, but it is likely at the end of its run, so grab one while you can. You might also want to check out three additional big Batman Pop releases Funko has unveiled in recent weeks…

First off, with Batwoman starring Ruby Rose set to join The CW’s “Arrowverse” lineup of DC shows on October 6th, Funko has released the #297 DC Super Heroes Batwoman Pop figure. It features Kate Kane with her costume and red hair in full effect.

The Batwoman Pop figure is a limited edition Previews Exclusive, so we highly suggest reserving one here before they sell out. Shipping is slated for December.

Next up we have this super-sized Batman Funko Pop figure that measures a whopping 19-inches tall. We’re fairly certain that makes it the biggest commercial Pop figure Funko has ever produced. Generally, Funko’s super-sized Pops top out at 10-inches tall.

If you have room for this enormous Pop figure in your collection, it’s available to pre-order right here for $99.99 with free shipping slated for February.

Finally, Funko and Entertainment Earth recently launched this graffiti splattered Jokerized Batman exclusive Pop, and it was still available to order right here at the time of writing with shipping slated for January. The release date has already been pushed back from November, so grab one before it moves out further or sells out completely.

