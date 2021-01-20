DC Future State: Why Does Wonder Woman Have Batman's Utility Belt?

✖

DC's Future State titles are continuing to make a splash, as they reimagine iconic corners and characters of the comic publisher's universe. One of the most buzzed-about titles within the two-month event has definitely been Immortal Wonder Woman, especially after the first look at Jen Bartel's art for the event first surfaced online. Fans were immediately intrigued by the various artifacts from the DC universe that adorn Diana's costume in the series, including Batman's utility belt. Thanks to the plot of Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman #1, we now know the story of how she acquires the utility belt -- and it's pretty heartwrenching. Spoilers for Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman #1, from Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Jen Bartel, and Pat Brosseau below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue opens with Diana -- who is in a time only referred to as "the distant future" -- entering the Batcave, while remarking that the structure has become filled with sadness. Diana reveals that she's been putting off returning to the Batcave, because of the emotional turmoil that would result from it, but that she knows what she needs to do. She approaches two glass cases, filled with Batman and Robin suits, and opens the Batman one. Just then, a ghost-like vision of Bruce approaches Diana and tells her she's doing the right thing, and reminds her of her role in inspiring the League and all of humanity.

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

Diana then leaves with Bruce's utility belt around her shoulder, and affixes it to her waist after returning to Themyscira.

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

While the moment arguably raises more questions than it answers, it is undeniably an emotional moment between the two iconic heroes. It also creates a lot of opportunity for storytelling later on, especially to potentially tell the story of how Bruce believes he was partially responsible for his own death. Either way, it's a moment that helps hammer home while Diana continues to keep fighting for the Earth and the remaining few that are on it -- something that, as the rest of the issue reveals, her Themysciran sisters don't necessarily see the need for.

