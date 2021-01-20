DC Reveals Wonder Woman's Fate in Future State

✖

We're officially three week into DC's Future State event, and it continues to find new and innovative ways to add to the iconic comic mythos. Considering the fact that Future State directly piggybacks off of Dark Nights: Death Metal, one of the biggest unanswered questions going into the event has concerned the fate of Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, who seemingly sacrificed her time in the present-day in order to save the omniverse at the event's end. The pages of Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman #1, which hit stores this week, showcase the next chapter in Diana Prince's story -- and it might not be what fans were expecting. Spoilers for Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman #1, from Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Jen Bartel, and Pat Brosseau below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue opens in a time that is labeled "impossibly long ago, in the distant future", as Diana's immortality makes her one of the few remaining heroes on an Earth on the cusp of dying. Diana makes her way to the Batcave and monologues about the fight that's ahead, culminating in her seeing a vision of Bruce Wayne/Batman, who reminds her that life is still worth fighting for.

From there, the conflict shifts in multiple ways -- not only does Diana have to deal with her Amazon sisters having a wildly different, more-aggressive outlook on the fate of Earth, but she has to deal with the imminent threat of Darkseid, who is coming to destroy the planet with a vengeance. By the end of the issue, the fellow Amazon sisters are quickly wiped out by Darkseid, the tree-shaped remains of Swamp Thing are nearing death as well, and even an older version of Clark Kent/Superman is barely able to hold a candle to Darkseid. Nevertheless, Diana promises to Swamp Thing that his death won't be in vain.

While the narrative doesn't necessarily explain what happened to Diana between the end of Death Metal and the start of Future State, it still is a powerful encapsulation of what the Princess of Themyscira brings to the DC universe. And with a new flagship Wonder Woman series set to start in March as part of the Infinite Frontier publishing initiative, fans won't have to wait too long to see what's in store for Wonder Woman in the present day.