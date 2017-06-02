Gal Gadot Fans Celebrate Wonder Woman Star's Birthday
Happy Birthday, Gal Gadot! The star known for playing Wonder Woman in the DCEU turned 37 on April 30th. Gadot has a lot of exciting projects in the works. Not only is she expected to return for a third Wonder Woman film, but she just wrapped production on Disney's live-action Snow White remake, which will see her playing the Evil Queen. Back in October, it was announced that Gadot would be playing the titular role in Cleopatra with Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins directing a script from Laeta Kalogridis. However, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Kari Skogland has since replaced Jenkins. In honor of Gadot's birthday, many fans have taken to social media today to celebrate her. Before checking out some of the tweets, here's what Gadot said earlier this month about the Wonder Woman 3 script.
"We're talking!" Gadot told Forbes. "We're actually in the mix of working on the script and getting the third one made, so it's all wheels are working and turning and I'm super, super excited for the fans to come and watch Wonder Woman 3 once it's made." There is no official target date yet for Wonder Woman 3, but it seems likely that the movie will hit in late 2023 or early 2024.
You can check out some of the tweets in Gadot's honor below...
37 Years Young
prevnext
happy birthday gal gadot 🎈 pic.twitter.com/aaN53nCvyB— best of gal gadot (@gadotfiles) April 30, 2022
Wonder Woman Forever
prevnext
Happy birthday to @GalGadot, who plays the role of the fearless warrior, Wonder Woman.#WarnerBrosIndia #WonderWoman pic.twitter.com/u8Ad4W7vYv— Warner Bros. India (@WarnerBrosIndia) April 30, 2022
Too Cute
prevnext
Happy 37 @GalGadot aka Wonderwoman ✨ pic.twitter.com/Vx271zcTRe— 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘷𝘦𝘭𝘰𝘭𝘪𝘪 (@Marvelolii) April 30, 2022
BTS
prevnext
Happy 37th birthday 🥳 to the beautiful/adorable Gal Gadot ❤️ #HappyBirthdayGalGadot #GalGadot #wonderwoman pic.twitter.com/KU0CRfQZo6— Chris (@ctaylor542) April 30, 2022
Lotta Love
prevnext
We wish a very happy birthday, full of love, to our favorite person, Gal Gadot! You came so far already, and we're so proud to see you grow and achieve so many incredible things. We'll continue by your side, supporting and loving you unconditionally. @gal_gadot ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EXvbubhlqE— archive gal gadot (@archiivegal) April 30, 2022
Superman Stans
prevnext
Happy birthday Gal Gadot 🥳❤️🎂 You deserve all the best, you're an angel pic.twitter.com/GPlRrwnPxT— henry cavill stan ❤️🔥🐝🐍⚡👑 (@goldencavill) April 30, 2022
Wonder Woman 3 ASAP
prevnext
Happy birthday #GalGadot— TangoBravo (@tangobravo2022) April 30, 2022
U r truly a #wonderwoman @GalGadot pic.twitter.com/Q9mSDMINE5
All Smiles
prevnext
Gal Gadot, a nossa Mulher-Maravilha, está completando 37 anos hoje! ✨ pic.twitter.com/524zyOFZES— Universo DC Brasil (@DCNewsBrasil) April 30, 2022
Big Day For Birthdays
prevnext
Happy birthday 🎂Gal Gadot @ ana de armas❤️❤️🎂🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/90HJmIHypk— thalapathy ❤️ (@Kuberaj4) April 30, 2022
Enjoy Your Day, Gal
prev
Happiest Birthday to one of my favorite actress, Gal Gadot!!💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/OKWIJwh3Kg— yanie♡ (@Jhoannie28) April 30, 2022