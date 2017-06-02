Gal Gadot Fans Celebrate Wonder Woman Star's Birthday

Happy Birthday, Gal Gadot! The star known for playing Wonder Woman in the DCEU turned 37 on April 30th. Gadot has a lot of exciting projects in the works. Not only is she expected to return for a third Wonder Woman film, but she just wrapped production on Disney's live-action Snow White remake, which will see her playing the Evil Queen. Back in October, it was announced that Gadot would be playing the titular role in Cleopatra with Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins directing a script from Laeta Kalogridis. However, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Kari Skogland has since replaced Jenkins. In honor of Gadot's birthday, many fans have taken to social media today to celebrate her. Before checking out some of the tweets, here's what Gadot said earlier this month about the Wonder Woman 3 script.

"We're talking!" Gadot told Forbes. "We're actually in the mix of working on the script and getting the third one made, so it's all wheels are working and turning and I'm super, super excited for the fans to come and watch Wonder Woman 3 once it's made." There is no official target date yet for Wonder Woman 3, but it seems likely that the movie will hit in late 2023 or early 2024.

