Wonder Woman 3 Script Update From Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot is set to appear in a third Wonder Woman movie soon, and while little is known in terms of details on the film (read: basically just that she will star, and Patty Jenkins will once again direct), Gadot offered a vague-but-promising update on the state of development during a new interview in support of Goodles, a new company she is invested in that offers health-conscious macaroni and cheese dishes. The third film will have a lot riding on it; in addition to potentially closing out a trilogy of movies featuring the character, it will have to both stand up to scrutiny when compared to the beloved original, and try to redeem the franchise after the widely-panned Wonder Woman 1984.

The star — who will also play the evil queen in Disney’s live-action Snow White — has become a cornerstone in the ever-evolving DC movie universe. While Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice both brought in boatloads of money, they were hobbled by hefty price tags and impossible expectations from Warner Bros. Wonder Woman, Shazam!, and Aquaman have been cited as the only clear-cut success stories of DC’s shared universe era.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re talking!” Gadot told Forbes. “We’re actually in the mix of working on the script and getting the third one made, so it’s all wheels are working and turning and I’m super, super excited for the fans to come and watch Wonder Woman 3 once it’s made.”

It’s expected that the third movie will finally bring Wonder Woman to the present day, where she might interact with other heroes in the DC Universe. Previous iterations featured Wonder Woman in World War I, and then in 1984, establishing her as the first DC superhero in the movie timeline, but also suggesting that the world forgets about her every time she disappears from view. First appearing onscreen in Batman v Superman, Gadot’s Wonder Woman quickly became a fan-favorite, and is one of the few things to transcend the ever-growing barrier between the passionate fans of Zack Snyder’s DC films, and the fiilmmaker’s vocal detractors, who often act like anything he was involved with can’t possibly have value.

There is no official target date yet for Wonder Woman 3, but it seems likely that the movie will hit in late 2023 or early 2024.