Gal Gadot Responds To ‘Wonder Woman’s Oscar Snub

While other superhero movies were recognized by the Oscars, Wonder Woman was noticeably absent, and Gal Gadot addressed that snub on Wednesday.

The Wonder Woman star seems to be taking it in stride and explained to ET what she’s taken from the whole experience.

“I was very moved and touched by the feedback of all the people that were disappointed that Wonder Woman wasn’t nominated, but we certainly never did the movie for that, and I think that you can’t have it all. We’ve done this movie and it was received in such an amazing wonderful way and we want to keep this, we want to stay humble and grateful, and we’re gonna have another movie so who knows, maybe the next one.”

So, while the first movie didn’t get the Oscar’s attention, there’s always the sequel, and you better believe fans will remind them of the snub when that time comes around.

Fans have already expressed their annoyance with this year’s snub, especially since other films like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Logan were all nominated.

In any case, Gadot is immensely excited about the potential of Wonder Woman 2, especially now that the origin is out of the way.

“Other than the wonderful work Lynda Carter did in the TV show, this character was never really told on the big screen.” Gadot explained. “We just see her origin story. But there’s so much to explore with this character who has 75 years of legacy, there’s so much material and so many ways and I’m psyched about it.”

No plot details have been revealed about the upcoming film, but there are plenty of great Wonder Woman stories out there, and fans are confident that Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot will create something special the second time around.

