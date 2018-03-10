Gal Gadot Welcomes Kristen Wiig To ‘Wonder Woman 2’

Wonder Woman 2 has its Cheetah, and Gal Gadot couldn’t be more thrilled.

DC made a big splash yesterday when Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins announced that Kristen Wiig had been cast as the Cheetah in the Wonder Woman sequel. Most of the reactions seem positive, and you can definitely include star Gal Gadot in that category, who welcomed Wiig with open arms.

“I’m SO excited welcome on board Kristen! This is going to be WONDERful!”

I’m SO excited welcome on board Kristen! This is going to be WONDERful! https://t.co/FqQ191m1s0 — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) March 9, 2018

See what she did there? Yeah, you can’t help but love her. Wonder puns aside, Jenkins is thrilled to have her on board as well and confirmed the multiple rumors that Wiig was in talks for the role.

“So excited to confirm the most thrilling news. Yes! It’s true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family. Can’t wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned. #Cheetah!!! @GalGadot.”

Wiig is primarily known for her comedic roles and performances in Bridesmaids, Ghostbusters, Despicable Me 2 & 3, MacGruber, and Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, but she’s also turned out more diverse performances in projects like The Skeleton Twins, The Martian, and Mother!.

She wasn’t the choice some expected, but there are plenty of reasons to believe she’ll be amazing in the role.

Wonder Woman 2 is expected to start shooting in May, and will reteam Jenkins and Gadot once more. The original film was a huge hit for the studio and the DCEU in general, and Gadot recently made sure to highlight just how important Jenkins was to making that happen.

“This #femalefilmmakerfriday post is for the incredible @PattyJenks so much to say about this incredible woman. Not only an admirable storyteller. She is a wonderful leader, not afraid to (literally) get into the trenches. Lucky to call her a collaborator, friend, sister in film.”

Aquaman lands in theaters on December 21, while Shazam! hits theaters on April 5, 2019. Wonder Woman 2 soars into theaters on November 1, 2019. Other films in development are Nightwing, an untitled Justice League sequel, a Joker Origin movie, Black Adam, Flashpoint, Justice League Dark, Cyborg, and Green Lantern Corps.