Shane West’s Bane Debuts on ‘Gotham’

The creation of Bane has been teased for weeks on Gotham, if not months, with Shane West‘s Eduardo Dorrance poised to transition into the iconic Batman villain before the season’s end. Things took a turn a couple of episodes ago when Eduardo was nearly killed after a fight with Jim, a metal bar shoved through his chest. That was the last time fans saw Eduardo until Thursday night’s new episode, when he was physically transformed, taking on the infamous name of Bane.

It should come as no surprise that the actual creation of Bane included Gotham‘s favorite mad scientist, Hugo Strange. Eduardo’s boss, Theresa Walker (who was secretly revealed to be Nyssa al Ghul) gave him the mask filled with gas to keep him functioning, and took him to Hugo to have him enhanced, creating a massive weapon for her to use as she pleased.

Hugo did exactly as he was instructed, and injected Bane with a fluid that was pumped through his veins, recreating Bane’s classic origin. Once the fluid reached his head, Eduardo’s eyes turned dark red, and it was made clear that he was an absolute force to be reckoned with.

Nyssa is the one who gave Eduardo the name Bane, as she told him that she was unleashing him to become the “bane” of everyone living in Gotham City. He was instantly her greatest weapon, tearing through Gotham’s finest without much effort. Bane easily brushed off bullets, fire, and explosions, showing that he was now the strongest villain in the entire city. He’s even got the menacing Bane voice that fans have come to expect.

It’s a shame that Gotham is coming to an end just as Bane is making his debut on the show. After just one episode, Bane has already established himself as a ruthless force to be reckoned with, and could’ve likely been a main antagonist on the series for years to come.

