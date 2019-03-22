Did Barbara Gordon Just Arrive on ‘Gotham’?

One of the most intriguing storylines in Gotham‘s final season, at least from a comic fan’s perspective, is Barbara Kean’s pregnancy. Everyone who has read even a few Batman comics knows that one of the Dark Knight’s greatest allies is Batgirl, aka The Oracle, aka Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Commissioner Jim Gordon. Since Barbara has been carrying Jim’s baby, it’s been pretty obvious that she would eventually give birth to the future Batgirl, setting up yet another Batman character for Gotham‘s flash-forward finale. The baby finally arrived in Thursday night’s episode, and we got even more hints about the future.

Barbara was in both in labor and on the run from Bane for the majority of the episode. It all culminated on the loading dock of the clinic when, just as Lee was trying to find transportation to safety, Barbara’s baby decided it was time to arrive. The action went elsewhere for a while but when the attention went back to the clinic, the baby had been born.

After the baby was delivered, Barbara noted that it was a girl, which is what fans had been waiting to hear. However, she didn’t give the child a name yet. Barbara hadn’t decided what to name her just yet, and Bane’s arrival didn’t give her any time to think about it.

So as of now, Jim and Barbara’s baby girl doesn’t have a name, though the show has set the stage for her to take her mother’s. Barbara is one of the targets of Bane and Nyssa al Ghul, and she’s made it clear this season that she’d like to be a better person than she’s been. It’s easy to see a scenario in which Barbara sacrifices herself to save the baby, and/or the other people in Gotham. If this happens, Jim and Lee would raise the child, and likely name her Barbara in honor of her mother’s bravery.

What do you think will become of Barbara and her baby? Is this actually the arrival of Batgirl, or is Gotham throwing fans another curve ball? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

