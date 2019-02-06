‘Gotham’: First Footage of Batman Revealed at TCA

After five years and nearly 100 episodes, Batman is finally coming to Gotham. Not only have the cast and crew confirmed that this would be the case before the series came to a close, but new footage has finally been revealed, and people have officially seen Gotham‘s Batman in action.

During Wednesday’s Gotham panel at the TCA winter press tour, FOX showed off a sizzle reel from the rest of the final season. Among the new footage was the first look at Batman on the prequel series. As we’ve previously learned, Batman won’t show up until the final episode or two of the season following a significant time jump.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Multiple reporters and writers who were in the room quickly took to Twitter to reveal that they’d seen what many thought would never actually arrive.

In addition to the confirmation that Batman truly will exist on the show, some details from the suit, and the man wearing it, were also revealed.

According to those in attendance, showrunner and executive producer John Stephens was asked whether it was young star David Mazouz in the Batsuit, and he replied, “Yes and no.”

Is it David in the suit in the series finale? “Yes and no.” They said he’s done some stuff in the suit. The face under the cowl is him and we’ll hear his Batman growl. But the Batman is built on someone over 6 feet tall. #TCA19 — Chris E. Hayner (@ChrisHayner) February 6, 2019

Stephens went on to elaborate, explaining that it would look and sound like Mazouz when you watch the show. His face will be seen under the cowl, and it will be his voice/growl that you hear when Batman talks. However, there is another, much bigger man inside the suit itself. The suit was made for someone over six feet tall so that Batman could look significantly larger in size than Mazouz. However, since his voice and face are being used, Mazouz will still get his chance to be the Dark Knight.

Are you looking forward to seeing Batman arrive on Gotham? Let us know in the comments below! New episodes of Gotham air on Thursday nights at 8 pm ET on FOX.