‘Gotham’s Drew Powell Reflects on Butch’s Tenure as Solomon Grundy

It’s been a rough year for Butch Gilzean on Gotham. After being shot in the head by Barbara in the Season 4 finale, Butch was placed in a coma, dumped into a swamp with some chemicals, and resurrected as the brutish Solomon Grundy. Now, as this season comes to a close, he’s finally got his old brain back, and Butch is making moves to get himself fully back to normal.

At Heroes and Villains FanFest Nashville this past weekend, ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Gotham star Drew Powell, who starred as both Butch and Grundy, about his transition between the two characters.

“On the one hand, my skin is a little bit more itchy than usual,” Powell joked. “Nine months of putting on that makeup and wig was quite a process. But I have to say, being a part of the canon was something that I didn’t understand and appreciate, and I get it now. We have Grundy dolls all over my house, my seven year old is just happy as he can be to have his dad be this infamous villain.

“I loved it, I’ve loved the storyline because I loved being Grundy, but you can only be grunting and saying monosyllabic words for so long. So it’s been fun the end of this season kind of getting Butch’s brain back. Without giving too much away, I will say that the finale on Thursday is a major shift for the character.”

As far as what’s to come, Powell teased that Butch may have finally had enough. He’s done with the various hands that Gotham has dealt him.

“I think there’s an element where Butch is – there’s a certain fatigue factor,” Powell told us. “This guy has been through it all in Gotham, all the things that have happened to him. I was counting up, he’s been shot like three times, had his hand chopped off, there’s a lot been happening for Butch. So I think, like we saw at the end of last episode, he’s kind of over it, to a certain degree. He wants to take matters into his own hands. For him, it’s all about Tabitha, he’s still that forlorn puppy dog. I think it’s interesting to see in the season finale what ends up happening there. Just get your popcorn ready for Thursday.”

Gotham‘s Season 4 finale is titled “A Dark Knight: No Man’s Land,” and it’s set to air on Thursday, May 17 at 8pm ET on FOX.