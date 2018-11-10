‘Gotham’ Star Cameron Monaghan Calls Jeremiah’s Final Scene “Nightmare-Fuel”

There are only 12 episodes left for Gotham, which means only 12 more chances to see the terrifying villain Jeremiah Valeska in action. While the remaining opportunities for mayhem are few, Cameron Monaghan is promising a photo-finish for his sociopathic killer.

On Thursday night, Monaghan took to Twitter to talk about Jeremiah’s ending on Gotham, and said that it was truly a sight to behold.

“FYI,” Monaghan began, “J’s final appearance on Gotham is vile, vicious, nightmare-fuel horror and is everything I love about this character. Stoked.”

Monaghan has been teasing Jeremiah’s last arc on Gotham for months now, building up the excitement for the character amongst fans. While speaking to ComicBook.com on the set of the Batman prequel’s final season, the actor said that Jeremiah was in a very unique place going into the new installment.

“It was interesting in the last season,”Monaghan said of his character. “His plan succeeded. He destroyed Gotham. He marooned it. He created his maze and his image and all this stuff, which is rare for any villain to succeed. So I think that he’s enjoying that he’s king of the roost and he’s sort of working within the shadows with a lot of respect and he’s sort of the big boogeyman in the city right now. I think he’s enjoying that and it’s giving him a sense of ego and hubris. He has got a girlfriend now and he’s more successful than he’s ever been.

“I think that what’s driving him right now and what his plan and what he’s building is, he’s always working or building something, is Bruce. Bruce is his special project. It’s the one thing that’s bothering him and nagging him because it’s the one thing he didn’t succeed at. That’s what we see with him now is he’s happyish but he’s still unsatisfied because he needs to show Bruce how much he loves him, or his twisted version of love.”

Jeremiah may not be called Joker on Gotham just yet, but his last bit of story seems to building toward earning the title of the Clown Prince of Crime.

Gotham will return to FOX on Thursday, January 3, 2019.