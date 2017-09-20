Gotham Extended Trailer Reveals Scarecrow And Batman Prototype Suit

FOX has released a new, extended trailer for the upcoming fourth season of Gotham, and it gives fans their best look yet at Scarecrow, along with new looks at Bruce’s prototype Batman suit and more.

Calling itself the “Dark Band trailer,” it mimics the look and feel of a feature film trailer, right down to the “this trailer is approved for…” tag at the beginning.

Much of the more than four minutes of content is from episodes that have already aired, clearing up and setting the table for next season.

You can check it out above.

Season 4 of Gotham picks up the many, many threads left behind at the end of season 3: Lee is gone, Butch is presumed dead (but really poised to come back as the zombie villain Solomon Grundy), the Sirens are in a state of upheaval, and Bruce and Alfred are both recovering after Ra’s al Ghul brainwashed Bruce into stabbing Alfred.

As you can see by the trailer above, things are going to get even more explicitly super-villain-y as time goes on, while Bruce himself is going to spend some time under the proverbial hood.

Gotham premieres on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

