‘Gotham’ Series Finale Photos Reveal First Look at Penguin and Riddler

In just seven days, the Gotham series finale will finally be upon us. The show will jump forward 10 years into the future, focusing on Bruce Wayne’s return to the city, and giving fans the full, comic-realized versions of the characters we’ve been watching for 100 episodes. While it will be another week before Batman is released in all his glory, FOX has unveiled the first looks at a couple of iconic characters a little early.

Along with Thursday’s penultimate episode, Gotham shared the first batch of photos from the pending finale, including a glimpse at Penguin and Riddler in their classic costumes. Riddler has his complete question mark suit, Penguin has a monocle and top hat, and they look exactly like the comics they were inspired by.

Check out the exciting synopsis for the finale below, followed by all of the new photos, including Penguin and Riddler in all of their glory!

“The series flash-forwards 10 years into the future, as Bruce is set to return to Gotham for the opening of the new Wayne Tower. A series of crimes leads Gordon to believe Penguin and The Riddler are up to their old tricks. However, when Bullock is framed for a murder, Gordon begins to piece together an even more sinister plot targeting the city, and a new figure emerges from the shadows to be the hero Gotham desperately needs in the all-new ‘The Beginning…’ series finale episode of Gotham.”

Penguin & Riddler

Penguin & Riddler 2

Penguin & Riddler 3

Barbara & Jim

Jim & Barbara

Babs

Lucius & Alfred

Barbara

Lucius & Lee

Alfred

More Alfred

COMMISSIONER MUSTACHE!!!

Mayor?