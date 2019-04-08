‘Gotham’s Joker Shows Off His Full Suit in Series Finale Poster

The Gotham series finale is closing in, and a 10-year time jump is set to come with it. The time jump will take the characters we’ve been watching for the last five years into the future, allowing them to complete their long-awaited origin stories. This, of course, includes Cameron Monaghan‘s Jeremiah, who is set to go through one final transformation in to become Gotham‘s Joker to the show’s Batman. While his character has been shrouded in secrecy, Gotham celebrated April Fools’ Day by revealing the first look at this twisted new take on Jeremiah.

This “first look” came in two forms on Monday afternoon. The first was in a short teaser from the Gotham finale, which showed an older, much-scarier Jeremiah in Arkham Asylum. The second came in a poster, which gave an in-depth look at Joker’s full suit, which is a major nod to the classic version of the character.

As you can see in the poster below, this final Jeremiah has the full purple overcoat on top of his suit, along with a green vest and a yellow/orange tie. He’s also donning the yellow gloves from the footage in the teaser. Take a look!

While Gotham may not actually call this new character “the Joker” on record, it’s been made very clear that this will be Batman’s rival in the future Gotham City, and that he will have Joker traits that both Jerome and the first Jeremiah didn’t possess.

“We all know the character that some people think he is, some people say he’s not–that he’s supposed to be a precursor to at the very least,” showrunner John Stephens said earlier this month. “So, when you look at the Joker, and you break down elements of his personality, and you cleave off certain character traits. Some of those character traits we gave to Jerome. Some of those character traits we gave to Jeremiah.

“But, there were still some leftover character traits that we said, we haven’t used these elements yet. Specifically to me, horror or terror. I feel like there are elements of the Joker, some iterations of him, which he’s not just a clown prince of crime, but he’s actually a nightmare. And I feel like… some of those remain to be explored.”

What do you think of this new-look Joker on Gotham? Are you excited for the finale? Let us know in the comments!

