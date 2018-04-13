‘Gotham’: Is Jerome Going to Die in Tonight’s Episode?

Last week, Gotham pulled the rabbit out of the twist hat by introducing Jeremiah Valeska, the secret twin brother of Jerome, also played by Cameron Monaghan. As you’d expect, this lead to all kinds of speculation about the future of these characters, and what it could mean for the introduction of The Joker.

Many fans have theorized that, because of the laughing gas that Jerome wants to kill Jeremiah with, the new brother will end up having “one bad day” and turning into the Joker himself. Given the fact that the cast and crew have assured fans that Jerome is definitely not the Joker, this makes perfect sense.

But what does that mean for the fate of Jerome? When looking at the clues, and a questionable tweet from one of Gotham‘s writers, it seems like Jerome’s death could be imminent, and Jeremiah may soon take his place as Gotham’s Crown Prince of Crime.

WARNING: Potential Gotham spoilers ahead! Continue reading at your own risk…

According to the Gotham stars, Jerome isn’t the Joker, but the Joker is supposedly coming. It’s hard to think that the Joker and Jerome could coexist, right? So something has to change. Jerome probably has to go.

Earlier today, a few hours ahead of the episode that’s been teased as a showdown between Jeremiah and Jerome, Gotham co-producer and writer Tze Chun shared a photo on Twitter that has led to plenty of questions amongst fans.

The tweet, which you can see below, reads, “Tune in tonight for one of our biggest episodes ever in the Jerome Valeska saga!!”

Now, take a close look at that picture. Someone is laying on the top of a shattered car, seeming to have taken a massive fall, likely to their death. Who could do that much damage to a car and survive?

As you examine the clothing, it looks like that’s the body of Jerome Valeska. The man on the roof is wearing the suit jacket and yellow shirt, just as Jerome was last week. Jim Gordon stands next to the car looking around at something else. It’s clear that the person in front of him isn’t alive, or he would be way more concerned.

Having Jerome die to make room for Jeremiah, and potentially the Joker, makes a ton of sense. It’s just odd that one of the show’s writers would post the picture on social media. Perhaps Chun didn’t think the identity of the character would be noticed, considering his face isn’t visible?

It’s also worth noting that this could also be a bit of misdirection, both on the part of Chun’s tweet, as well as Jerome. If he’s passing out that laughing gas, he might dress some of the victims up like himself to send Jim and the GCPD on a wild goose chase all over the city.

Either way, something big is happening with Jerome tonight, and it wouldn’t be surprising if the psychotic villain ending up dead before it’s all said and done.

Do you think Jerome is going to die on Gotham? Could Jeremiah take over as the Joker? Share your thoughts in the comment section below!

New episodes of Gotham air on Thursday nights at 8pm ET on FOX.