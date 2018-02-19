Mark Hamill Praises ‘Gotham’s Jerome

DC fans aren’t the only ones loving Jerome’s wild and wacky antics on Gotham.

Jerome, played by Cameron Monaghan, has been Gotham‘s pseudo Joker for a couple of years now, and the character is finally making his season debut this spring. When one of the trailers for the new episodes was released online, Mark Hamill decided to weigh in, singing the praises of Monaghan’s performance.

“Can’t wait! Cameron Monaghan is KILLING IT as #TheJoker & that’s NO JOKE,” Hamill wrote on Twitter, quoting Monaghan’s tweet containing the new trailer. Even though Jerome isn’t technically the Joker, this kind of glowing review is one to cherish.

While general audiences know Hamill from his portrayal of Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films, comic fans have fallen in love with the actor’s work as the Joker. The actor has voiced the Batman villain in several movies and video games, as well as Batman: The Animated Series. His take on the character has become so iconic, and spanned so many years, many consider Hamill to be the quintessential Joker.

There has long been a debate amongst viewers of Gotham as to whether or not Jerome will actually become the Joker on the Batman prequel series. Over the past year, the cast and producers of the series have been adamant about the fact that the character isn’t the Joker, but he will lay the groundwork for one to come later.

“He’s not the Joker, that’s all I’m saying,” star David Mazouz said recently. “He’s definitely the inspiration for the Joker and the way that the Joker comes into the show is one of the most brilliant things Gotham has ever done.”

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Monaghan furthered Mazouz’ comments, saying that the introduction of the real Joker was something completely new and different.

“I can confirm. What we’ve cooked up and discussed is something not to be missed. It’s a twist on familiar themes, both new and old echoes of the mythos. Something entirely new, but we believe true to the spirit of the show as well as the comics. Proud I got to be a part of it.”

Gotham returns with new episodes on Thursday, March 1 at 8pm ET on FOX.