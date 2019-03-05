‘Gotham’s Ben McKenzie Says Jim Gordon’s Mustache Will Look Great

The final episode of Gotham is going to turn the clock forward quite a few years and show all of the fan-favorite characters grow into the classic comic book iterations we’ve all been waiting to see. Bruce Wayne will have his cape and cowl, Oswald Cobblepot will put on quite a bit of weight, and Jim Gordon will don his famous commissioner mustache.

On Monday night, Gotham star Ben McKenzie appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about the coming Gotham finale, and he was asked about his character’s iconic ‘stache. The facial hair will officially arrive at the end of the season, though it probably won’t be 100 percent authentic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Oh yeah. I had two days to grow it,” McKenzie joked. Since he apparently didn’t have the time to grow the full mustache, he was given a little help.

“And they stuck a thing on me and it looks great,” the actor added with a laugh.

The mustache will undoubtedly look great, seeing as the show already had a trial run to see how fans would react to a change in the style of the facial hair. Last season, during Bruce Wayne’s Ivy-induced vision, Gordon donned a pencil-thin mustache at a costumed party. It looked nothing like the classic, bushy mustache fans are used to seeing on Gordon’s face, but it fit the style of the event taking place.

Fortunately, it sounds like Jim’s mustache will be the one we all know and love. If we’re getting a complete Batsuit in the finale, getting the mustache right shouldn’t be too hard.

Are you looking forward to seeing how everything in Gotham will end? What do you think will become of Jim Gordon and the others? Let us know in the comments!

New episodes of Gotham air on Thursday nights at 8 pm ET on FOX.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!