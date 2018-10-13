‘Gotham’ Netflix Subtitles List Jerome as Joker

Gotham‘s terrifying Valeska brothers, Jeremiah and Jerome, are both modeled after the Joker, but the production team on the show has been adamant that neither character actually is the Joker. However, now that the fourth season of the series has been released on Netflix, fans are re-watching and noticing that the streaming service isn’t holding back when it comes to Cameron Monaghan‘s Valeska characters.

One Gotham fan took to Reddit after watching the 13th episode of Season 4 this week, posting a screenshot of the subtitles. Jerome is off-screen in the scene, and he’s saying the words “till I strangled him.”

As you can see in the screenshot, Netflix’s subtitles list his character as “Joker” not “Jerome.”

Now, this doesn’t exactly mean anything, as these subtitles aren’t officially licensed by the show or anything. And it’s good to remember that the creative team has the final say on what the character’s official title is. That said, it’s nice to know that not only the fans accept Jerome and Jeremiah for what they really are.

After Jerome died, Jeremiah rose to power in Gotham and became even more of a Joker-esque character in a lot of ways. The former expressed a lot of the maniacal chaos of the Joker, while the latter took on the role of a truly evil, but intelligent force of nature.

Both have their Joker qualities and Cameron Monaghan, who portrays the two brothers, recently broke down the differences in playing each one of them.

“I’ve enjoyed them both for different reasons,” Monaghan told ComicBook.com. “It was cool with Jerome how it was so heightened and kind of cartoony and insane and I could go in any direction with it because he was just this weird ball of destructive energy. It’s nice with Jeremiah to find some glimpses of humanity within him and to bring him back and to make him colder and more chilling in his [methods]. I’m also doing something a little different with this season as we’re continuing to develop the character than where he was at last. He was very systematic and completely irrational last season. Now he’s starting to, because he’s starting to lose his sanity and he’s slipping away without even realizing that he is. He has too much of an ego to realize that he’s slipping. I get to play around more and move around more within the character and I’m having a bunch of fun with this part, too, and also where it’s going is extremely exciting and I can’t wait to hit a couple of these story weeks that are coming up.”

“It’s interesting with a guy like Jeremiah,” he continued. “What, I think, separates him from Jerome is Jerome is very much just sort of destruction for the sake of destruction and he was sort of just kind of chaotic and didn’t really have much of a plan. That’s cool, but what’s interesting with Jeremiah is he is sort of a craftsman and an engineer and a builder. He likes to create these elaborate systems. I think that’s where he finds most of his amusement and his happiness comes from the building of things. It just happens that the things that he’s building tend to hurt a lot of people in the process and he doesn’t really care about that. He’s singularly minded and extremely obsessive and right now he’s very obsessed with Bruce.”

Gotham‘s fifth and final season is set to air on FOX in 2019.