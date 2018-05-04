‘Gotham’ Making a Major Change to Classic “No Man’s Land” Story

As we’ve been talking about for a few weeks now, Gotham is building toward a season finale that will introduce the popular Batman: No Man’s Land storyline from the comics. Devastation is coming, and the city will be torn to the ground on the TV series, just as it did in the original tale.

Tonight’s new episode of Gotham, “A Dark Knight: That Old Corpse,” finally unveiled its plans to bring No Man’s Land to life. However, in doing so, the series also revealed that there will be one major change to the original comic storyline that fans love so much.

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for the latest episode of Gotham! Continue reading at your own risk…

The comic version of No Man’s Land tells the story of a Gotham City that is destroyed by an Earthquake. During the disaster, the prisoners and villains of the city are set free, turning the entire place into a mad house. The government refuses to send help because of the dangerous state of the city, so Batman is left to bring an end to the chaos.

The same sort of story will unfold on Gotham this season, but with a twist to the story. Instead of an Earthquake bringing the city down, Gotham will crumble at the hands of Jeremiah Valeska, the show’s take on the Joker.

Jeremiah seemed like a decent, normal guy, unlike his brother Jerome. He was an architect, and he and Bruce became good friends through their work on an alternate energy source, one that could power the entire city of Gotham. Much to Bruce’s dismay however, Jeremiah was actually insane, and the generators they built together were actually bombs, meant to blow up the city.

Why does Jeremiah want to tear the city apart? Unlike Jerome, he doesn’t want to turn everything into utter chaos. Jeremiah is much more sophisticated than that. Instead, the new villain wants to create a new Gotham in his own image, but he’s got to start with a clean slate.

Gotham has to fall so Jeremiah’s vision can be born in its place.

How do you feel about Gotham’s twist to the No Man’s Land storyline? Let us know your thoughts on the matter by dropping a comment below!

New episodes of Gotham air on Thursday nights at 8pm ET on FOX.