‘Gotham’ Recasts Poison Ivy

Despite the fact that Poison Ivy has already had a couple of different faces on Gotham, the popular villain is set to undergo another change. Warner Bros. has just announced that another actress has been cast as Ivy Pepper going into the second half of Season 4.

Peyton List (The Flash, Tomorrow People) will join Gotham as Ivy Pepper/Poison Ivy when the character returns to the show in early 2018. She replaces Maggie Geha, who had been portraying Ivy up until the second episode of this season, when she drank several vials of poison and began transforming into something more dangerous.

Originally, Ivy was played by Clare Foley, who brought a younger iteration of the character to life, until the character was rapidly aged, causing Geha to take on the role.

Along with the casting announcement Monday morning, the Gotham producers released the following statement:

“In the continuing evolution of Poison Ivy’s origin story, Ivy Pepper has been transformed once again taking another step toward becoming the Ivy we know from the comics. Dangerous. A live wire of crazy energy. She’ll set her sights on Gotham, intent on making the city her own green paradise.”

Earlier in the season, executive producer Bryan Wynbrandt revealed to ComicBook.com that Ivy would be undergoing a few significant changes when she returned. Mainly, the character would be getting some of her classic comic powers. “Without saying specifically which ones, I would say it’s fair to say that her powers are going to increase and gain in their canonical way,” Wynbrandt said. “We’re not going to go full green, but we are going to transform Ivy in a way that we think the audience won’t expect, but that is pushing her along her development to becoming the Ivy that everyone knows from the comic book.”

Ivy will return to Gotham in the second half of the season, sometime in the early months of 2018.

Gotham airs on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.