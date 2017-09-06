Gotham’s Benedict Samuel Tells Walking Dead Fans Why They Should Try the Show

Benedict Samuel is in danger of being typecast as a crazy person.

After playing the Wolf that gave us a modicum of insight into why they act the way they do on The Walking Dead, the next challenge he will face is to bring the Mad Hatter to live-action for the first time on Gotham.

While madness prevails in both these characters, when ComicBook.com visited the Gotham set and spoke to Samuel, he identified the uniqueness in the insanity between the two.

"I guess the madness of the Wolf is that his kind of drive, he's actually bent the world to suit him. I think someone like the Mad Hatter isn't concerned about bending the world, but bending the people to him," he said. "That's the difference."

While bending the people around him to his needs, Mad Hatter is also unpredictable and inconsistent according to Samuel.

While most characters on Gotham fit into a particular mode the new villain will have less rules to follow.

"Ben McKenzie's character, Jim Gordon, is trying to be good in a corrupt world; the Bruce Wayne character there's a consistent drive to find answers and not leave anything unturned," Samuel said. "Mad Hatter is constantly varying. He has 'the drive of his sister,' but without that present there's nothing else that can define him."

It's something Samuel welcomes, and says comes with an incredible freedom.

(Photo: FOX)

"So there are incredible inconsistencies, and I mean the best things for an actor to play with," he added. "In one scene if another character would smile, he doesn't have to smile, he can grimace. There's a lot of that to play with."

The actor says that developing a character who has such a rich history, one created by the comic books and also the fans is like dealing with a character out of mythology, but something he finds to be interesting territory.

Mad Hatter in particular has his own mythology, plus he's part of our social consciousness and literary consciousness. Samuel is still discovering him in each moment and finding every aspect of the character super interesting.

For fans of his work on The Walking Dead, Samuel has a particular message to try to drive them to Gotham to see his next performance.

"There's -- in a similar vein to The Walking Dead -- there's such a life to these characters and these stories, and there's a wealth of literature that the creatives can pull from and surprise their viewers and engage everyone," Samuel said. "I think it's an incredibly engaging show, because there is such a wealth of potential for them to go to. So check it out!"

Gotham returns to FOX Monday September 19, 2016 at 8pm.

Check out an exclusive look at Mad Hatter's Lair in the gallery below.