‘Gotham’ Season 5 Episode Titles Reveal Bane’s Arrival

Did you really think that Gotham was going to end without an appearance from one of Bruce Wayne’s most iconic adversaries?

Last week, casting breakdowns for Gotham‘s fifth and final season surfaced online, revealing that Bane‘s father was likely on the way. Now, a new set of episode titles have been spotted by SpoilerTV, teasing the arrival of the back-breaker himself.

According to the site’s report (which hasn’t been confirmed by FOX or Warner Bros.), the titles for episodes 5-8 are as follows:

Episode 5×05: “Pena Dura”

Episode 5×06: “The Air is Getting Slippery”

Episode 5×07: TBA

Episode 5×08: “I Am Bane”

No, you didn’t read that incorrectly — and you don’t need to get your eyes checked. (Well, maybe you do but that’s not for me to say). If this report is accurate, the eighth episode of Gotham‘s final season will introduce Bane.

Like the Joker, Bane has appeared in multiple live-action Batman franchises. The character played sidekick to Poison Ivy in the abysmal Batman & Robin. Tom Hardy took a much more intelligent, dangerous version of the character in 2014’s The Dark Knight Rises. Even though he’s been a live-action staple, Bane is still most widely-remembered for his epic fight with Batman in the comics, which resulted in the villain snapping the spine of the Caped Crusader.

There’s no telling exactly how Bane will be worked into the story of Gotham Season 5. The city is already crawling with villains, many of whom will have large roles in the upcoming installment. With a shortened season on the horizon, Bane’s introduction will likely be quick, but he will probably be set up as a major part of Batman’s story beyond the show.

With Jeremiah Valeska (Let’s face it, he’s the Joker without the title), Penguin, Riddler, Catwoman, Poison Ivy, and now Bane appearing on Gotham, the young Bruce Wayne will have had introductions to all of his biggest villains by the time he finally dons the cowl.

If only there was a way to work in a Hush storyline before show ends…

Gotham‘s fifth and final season is currently filming in New York City, and will air on FOX in early 2019.