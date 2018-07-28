Chris Chalk Shares ‘Gotham’ Season 5 Behind-The-Scenes Photo

Production is finally underway on Gotham‘s fifth and final season and to mark the end of the first week back on set, series star Chris Chalk is giving fans a little peek behind the scenes.

Earlier today, Chalk shared a selfie to his Instagram account giving fans a glimpse of what appears to be Ben McKenzie’s James Gordon and others on set of the FOX series and asked fans their hopes for the show’s fifth season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Week 1 of [Gotham] is in the books,” Chalk captioned the photo. “There is much in store for the final season of Gotham. For the Gotham fans… what are you hoping to see in Season 5?”

Many fans commented that they hoped to see the series get picked up for even more seasons even if that means going to other networks, but that is unlikely to be the case. When the show’s renewal was announced this spring, it was clearly noted that it would be for a final, shortened season giving the show an opportunity to work its way to a conclusion. The knowledge that this is, in fact, the final season, has led to the confirmation that there will be many character transformations on the show. This means that Bruce Wayne will finally become Batman, Selina Kyle will transform into Catwoman, and Gordon will likely shift into his classic comic style as well.

We also know that the transformations will impact other characters as well. Earlier this week producer Danny Cannon posted the first photo from Season 5 on his Instagram account featuring Erin Richards’ villainous Barbara Kean with a brand new haircut. The last time fans saw Barbara she was taking over a section of a ruined Gotham City alongside her friend and partner, Tabitha as did many villains during the Season 4 finale. Barbara and Tabitha’s section, however, is unique in that it is ruled and operated solely by women — something they made very clear with their banner and speech in the episode’s final moments.

As for Chalk’s young Lucius Fox, in comics he serves as Bruce Wayne’s business manager at Wayne Enterprises and supplies Batman with his equipment needs. With Lucius having quit Wayne Enterprises to work at the Gotham City Police Department it will be interesting to see what his transformation entails as the series runs its course.

Gotham‘s fifth and final season is set to air on FOX in 2019.