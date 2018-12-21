‘Gotham’: Joker, Bane, Harley Quinn Leave Their Mark on Final Season 5 Trailer

The final season of Gotham is just two weeks away, and FOX has unveiled a villain-filled, full-length trailer to celebrate. From Bane, to Jeremiah’s probably-soon-to-be Joker, these baddies have taken over the city, and are clearly energizing this last season of the series.

You can check out the full four-minute trailer in the video above!

Like most previous Gotham trailers, this promo begins by winding back the clock, showing off some footage from older seasons to remind everyone how we got to where we are now. But it doesn’t take long for the new footage to kick in, and when it does, you’re immediately sent to the edge of your seat.

There is a ton to unpack in this trailer, and plenty of plot points to discuss, but we’re going to skip all that for now (come back to ComicBook later for more breakdowns). For now, we’re going to focus on the characters that everyone is already talking about.

Shane West’s Bane makes his debut in the trailer, shown first as an ex-military operative named Eduardo Dorrance, who has been brought to Gotham City to help Jim Gordon save what’s left of it. At one point he tells Jim, “Shock and awe is my default.” Of course, that translates directly to his new Bane persona, which we see in action at the end of the trailer.

We also get to see Ace Chemicals, the famous plant where the Joker was created in the comics. It looks like the show is giving Jeremiah Valeska his own version of that story, as he and Bruce Wayne fight on the crosswalk above the glowing green chemicals. This could be the final step in Jeremiah becoming the actual Joker, even though he’s pretty much there already. All that’s missing is the name.

And finally, it looks as though we get a glimpse of Gotham‘s Harley Quinn, played by Francesca Root-Dodson. She appeared as Ecco, the close friend and right-hand-woman to Jeremiah last season, but she’s gone through quite the transformation. As you can see in the trailer, she is riding around on roller skates, carrying a bat over her shoulder, wearing white makeup, and calling people “Puddin’.” Yeah, that’s most definitely Harley Quinn.

What did you think of the new Gotham Season 5 trailer? Are you ready for the Dark Knight to arrive? Let us know in the comments!

Gotham‘s fifth and final season premieres on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at 8 pm ET on FOX.