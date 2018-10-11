‘Gotham’: Possible First Look at Harley Quinn Revealed

Gotham is bringing in as many iconic Batman characters as it can for its upcoming final season, and it looks as though Harley Quinn is likely going to join that roster. Or, at least a version of Harley Quinn, very similar to the way Jeremiah Valeska is a version of the Joker.

Last season, Jeremiah’s right-hand-woman, Ecco (Francesca Root-Dodson), showed a couple of flashes of Harley Quinn, but never exactly took the next step toward becoming the ever-popular character. However, that seems to be changing this season, as Ecco is donning some eerily familiar makeup.

Francesca Root-Dodson recently took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in the new season of Gotham, wearing pale white makeup similar to that of Harley Quinn’s. She also sounds a lot like Harley in the callout, where she writes, “Hiya Gotham,” next to an emoji of a heart.

Not only does Ecco look to be transitioning into the role of Harley Quinn this season, but the producers and actors on Gotham have all teased the arrival of the iconic character at some point in the very near future.

During the Gotham panel at New York Comic Con last weekend, showrunner John Stephens said that Jeremiah Valeska would be in a not-so-healthy relationship in Season 5. He also noted that this new girlfriend was “deranged,” that she dressed in multi-colored fashion, and liked to wear roller skates. Sounds like Harley Quinn, right?

While speaking with ComicBook.com about Jeremiah’s journey in the final season, Cameron Monaghan also let slip that his character was in a new relationship.

“It was interesting in the last season,” Monaghan said of his character. “His plan succeeded. He destroyed Gotham. He marooned it. He created his maze and his image and all this stuff, which is rare for any villain to succeed. So I think that he’s enjoying that he’s king of the roost and he’s sort of working within the shadows with a lot of respect and he’s sort of the big boogeyman in the city right now. I think he’s enjoying that and it’s giving him a sense of ego and hubris. He has got a girlfriend now and he’s more successful than he’s ever been.”

So, while no one was come out and officially said the words “Harley Quinn” in reference to Ecco’s arc in Gotham‘s final season, that looks to be exactly what we’re going to get.

What do you think of Ecco’s new style in Gotham Season 5? Let us know in the comments!