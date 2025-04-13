Xbox Game Pass Reverses Decision to Remove Major Game

Microsoft has reversed a decision to remove a major game this week on April 15. When the game will now be removed from Xbox Game Pass, has not been revealed by Microsoft, but it won’t happen this month. The game in question hails from 2018, and according to some, it is one of the best games of 2018. More specifically, it comes from Eidos Montreal and Square Enix. The former, for those that don’t recognize the name, is the studio best known for the modern Deus Ex games.

In addition to the modern Deus Ex games, in 2010s they were briefly given the reigns of the Tomb Raider series from Crystal Dynamics. The result was 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the Xbox Game Pass game in question. The Square Enix game was previously listed as one of several games leaving Xbox Game Pass on April 15. However, it has been removed from this selection of games and is now set to stay a part of Xbox Game Pass. It is unclear what happened, but it seems its inclusion was the result of an error.

As for the game itself, Shadow of the Tomb Raider is the 12th mainline Tomb Raider game, and the third and final game in the Survivor trilogy, which began with 2013’s Tomb Raider reboot, and then continued with 2015’s Rise of the Tomb Raider. Both of these previous entries were made by Crystal Dynamics not Eidos Montreal.

“Experience Lara Croft’s defining moment as she becomes the Tomb Raider,” reads an official description of the game. “In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Lara must master a deadly jungle, overcome terrifying tombs, and persevere through her darkest hour. As she races to save the world from a Maya apocalypse, Lara will ultimately be forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be.”

Those that want to take advantage of this second chance of playing Shadow of the Tomb Raider via Xbox Game Pass should expect roughly 12 hours out of the main campaign. Those that want to delve into the side content, meanwhile, should expect to double this amount of time. Lastly, completionists will need closer to 40 hours with the game.

Xbox Game Pass is available via PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.