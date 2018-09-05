‘Gotham’ Season 5 Poster Released

In just one month, at this year’s New York Comic Con event, FOX will be unveiling the first look at Gotham‘s fifth and final season, providing fans with a glimpse of what’s to come when the show returns in 2019.

Along with the NYCC announcement, Warner Bros. TV also unveiled the first poster for the new season, along with a new synopsis.

The poster should look familiar to anyone who has been following Gotham news closely this offseason. While the show didn’t have a presence at San Diego Comic-Con, the artwork for the final season was featured on one of the collectible tote bags given out to attendees.

A couple of months later, FOX has finally shared an official, HD look at the poster, which features Jim Gordon standing on a broken bridge in front of the Gotham City skyline. Of course, this is depicting the aftermath of Jeremiah’s bombs, which destroyed every bridge heading into or out of the city. Only Jim, Bruce, Harvey, and Lucius remain to fight the villains, the the poster represents that final stand.

In addition to the poster, FOX shared the first synopsis for Season 5, which you will find below.

With Gotham on the brink of total anarchy and cut off from the outside world, only Jim Gordon, Bruce Wayne and a handful of heroes remain behind to retake the city. Inspired by the “No Man’s Land” arc from the comics, villains including Penguin, the Riddler, the Sirens and Jeremiah have taken claim on various regions of the city. Will order be restored, or will chaos reign in Gotham?

Most of the synopsis is just reiterating where the show left off in Season 4. However, the one new bit of information worth noting is the inclusion of Riddler in the list of characters that have taken over the city. If you recall, we last saw Ed Nygma with a critical wound, left in the care of Hugo Strange. The way this synopsis makes it sound, Nygma has been somehow cured of his ailments, and has taken up residency as one of the villains controlling a part of the city. This also makes you wonder what sort of powers Hugo Strange gave him, and what became of Lee Thompkins, who was left to the same fate.

The Gotham sneak peek panel will take place on Sunday, October 7 at New York Comic Con, so we can expect to get our first real information about the final season then.

Gotham returns for its fifth and final season sometime in early 2019 on FOX.