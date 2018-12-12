‘Gotham’ Season 5: First Three Episode Synopsis Revealed

After releasing a series of cast portraits from Gotham Season 5 on Tuesday, FOX has now unveiled a little more information about the final season of its Batman prequel series.

This week, the network revealed the synopsis for the first three episodes of Gotham‘s fifth and final season. As you’ll see in the descriptors, Gotham has entered the darkest period in its long history, thanks to Jeremiah’s bombs at the end of Season 4. The city has been turned into No Man’s Land, and danger is lurking around every corner.

You can check out the first three episode synopsis below!

EPISODE 1 – “YEAR ZERO”

“Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) and Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) face the chaos Gotham City has become. Their mission to keep the city safe becomes more complicated, as the villains who survived the attack on the city begin to resurface and claim various territories. Meanwhile, Selina Kyle (Camren Bicondova) grapples with how to deal with her uncertain future. – airs January 3, 2019”

EPISODE 2 – “TRESSPASSERS”

“Gordon and Bullock (Donal Logue) investigate a location where several kids have been kidnapped. Barbara (Erin Richards) proves to be an unlikely ally to Gordon. Meanwhile, Bruce looks into an alleged witch with healing powers for Selina (Camren Bicondova), and Nygma (Cory Michael Smith) deals with demons of his own. – airs January 10, 2019”

EPISODE 3 – “PENGUIN, OUR HERO”

“With the creation of Haven as a safe place for refugees, Gordon (Ben McKenzie) hopes to stop the gang-fighting in Gotham. Selina is determined to find Jeremiah (guest star Cameron Monaghan) and convinces Bruce to help her. Meanwhile, Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) goes to Haven to reclaim his staff. – airs January 17, 2019”

While it seems as though Jeremiah succeeded with his plan, he’s not exactly finished yet. According to Gotham star Cameron Monaghan, Jeremiah still has a lot he wants to accomplish in the new season.

“It was interesting in the last season,” Monaghan told ComicBook.com. “His plan succeeded. He destroyed Gotham. He marooned it. He created his maze and his image and all this stuff, which is rare for any villain to succeed. So I think that he’s enjoying that he’s king of the roost and he’s sort of working within the shadows with a lot of respect and he’s sort of the big boogeyman in the city right now. I think he’s enjoying that and it’s giving him a sense of ego and hubris. He has got a girlfriend now and he’s more successful than he’s ever been.

“I think that what’s driving him right now and what his plan and what he’s building is, he’s always working or building something, is Bruce. Bruce is his special project. It’s the one thing that’s bothering him and nagging him because it’s the one thing he didn’t succeed at. That’s what we see with him now is he’s happyish but he’s still unsatisfied because he needs to show Bruce how much he loves him, or his twisted version of love.”

Gotham‘s fifth and final season arrives on January 3, 2019.