‘Gotham’ Stars React to Series Renewal

Gotham has been renewed by FOX for a fifth and final season which has the Internet on fire, including it’s leading stars. Much of Gotham‘s cast headed to social media Sunday night following the news to thank fans and celebrate the Batman prequel’s renewal.

“I am so overjoyed that we will have the opportunity to finish the story the first four seasons of Gotham have begun to tell,” 17-year-old Bruce Wayne star David Mazouz wrote in an Instagram post.

“I love the family we have built and feel so grateful to be apart of a project with fans so passionate. And when our fate was still on the line, it was you guys I was most upset about,” Mazouz added of the passionate fanbase that blew up social media with the news.

“The thought of ending on a note that did not display the end of each characters’ path terrified me as it would mean everyone who invested their time and energy into caring about what happens to these people and how they get where they’re going would be left with disappointment.”

Signing off, Mazouz thanked network Fox for the opportunity to “finish strong,” and the fans for “keeping this show alive.”

Following news of the renewal, several sources reported season 5 will finally see the teen become Batman — which should result in a first meeting between Ben McKenzie‘s Jim Gordon and the true Dark Knight.

“We have the best fans in the world,” McKenzie wrote on Twitter. “Good work guys.”

“Gotham season 5 is a go,” Barbara actress Erin Richards reported on Instagram. “So proud and grateful to our cast, crew and fans. We love every second of making this wonderful program and now we get to do it for one more year!!”

The news elicited a simple “yaaassss” from Alfred star Sean Pertwee, and similar celebrations from Leslie actress Morena Baccarin and Edward Nygma actor Corey Michael Smith.

We have the best fans in the world. Good work guys. #gothamseasonfive — Ben McKenzie (@ben_mckenzie) May 14, 2018

Yaaassss . @Gotham renewed for season 5 . — Sean Pertwee (@seanpertwee) May 14, 2018

To the fans of our beloved show, THANK YOU ? Excited to share another year of storytelling with you ?? Fifth and final!! #GOTHAM https://t.co/mIPfaMUS98 — cory michael smith (@mister_CMS) May 14, 2018

#Gotham will officially be back for season 5! Who’s excited? — Gotham TV Writers (@GothamTVWriters) May 14, 2018

Gotham airs its Season 4 finale Thursday at 8/7c on FOX.