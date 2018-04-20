‘Gotham’ Villain Returns From the Dead in “To Our Deaths and Beyond”

People don’t always stay dead in Gotham, and one of the city’s most dangerous villains made their way back to the land of the living in Thursday’s episode.

At the beginning of tonight’s episode, “A Dark Knight: To Our Deaths and Beyond,” Bruce and Selina met up with Tabitha who told them that she wanted to talk. Instead, she led them to a group of men from the League of Shadows, who said that they didn’t feel like Barbara could lead them, and wanted to remove the Demon’s Head from her.

Of course, in order to get her out of the way, they needed to bring Ra’s al Ghul back to life.

The men in the room grabbed Bruce and dragged him over to a stone casket. Inside was the decaying body of Ra’s al Ghul, whom Bruce had killed back at the beginning of the season. Since it was Bruce who ended the life of al Ghul, his blood was needed to bring the man back from the dead.

As a knife ran over the palm of Bruce’s hand, blood dripped down onto the body and Ra’s al Ghul was brought back to life.

Well, life is a relative term, as Ra’s wasn’t his usual self. The spirit of Ra’s al ghul was intact, but it was inside the zombified body that was lying in the casket. He wore a hooded cloak to hide the fact that there was no skin left on his face.

At the end of the episode, Ra’s challenged Barbara for the Demon’s Head, which he eventually got back. Once the power had been transferred back to him, he turned back into his usual form, saying that he wasn’t ready to die again any time soon.

Ra’s then appeared to Bruce and Selina at Wayne Manor and said that he saw a vision of a “cataclysmic event” raining down on Gotham City. He wanted to stay alive because he was going to use that event to turn Bruce into “the Dark Knight of Gotham.” This event he’s referring to is of course setting up the No Man’s Land storyline that will begin in Gotham‘s Season 4 finale next month.

Gotham will take a week off before returning to FOX’s Thursday night lineup to air its final three episodes.