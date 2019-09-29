Gotham’s Cameron Monaghan Wants to Play a Live-Action Hercules

Cameron Monaghan is no stranger to taking on multiple roles as evidenced by his time on Gotham. Now, the actor indicated his interest in playing one of Disney’s heroes in a live-action adaptation. One fan on Twitter suggested that the Gotham star be first in line to play Hercules in any upcoming movie. Monaghan, for his part, was quick to voice his co-sign on the idea.

The actor took to Twitter to throw his hat in the ring for any possible adaptations of the 1997 Disney feature. The Mouse has been no stranger to taking some of the most popular animated movies of the last few decades and making a mint doing it. It wouldn’t surprise most fans to see them continue down the line with these adaptations, but nothing has been announced yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Monaghan is no stranger to looking for other roles; he threw his name into circulation for a role in Sony’s Venom universe a couple of years ago. His hair should be a dead giveaway that Carnage might be a great role for Monaghan. Now, he didn’t snare that role for himself, but the casting made sense on its face because of his work on Gotham as Jerome and Jeremiah Valeska.

The Joker legacy is something that came to be a wildly entertaining part of the series until the end. So the range is there and with Aladdin‘s recent box office success, it is easy to see the blueprint for Hercules is already there. Aladdin producer Dan Lin told Comicbook.com that the folks over at Disney were having conversations about an Aladdin sequel. Those comments show just how easy this could be to go through the entire Disney catalog and make live-action versions. Setting up that supply chain is very easy to picture.

“We have now,” says Lin. “We certainly when we first made the movie wanted to just make the best movie we could and let audiences tell us if they wanted to see more. And I would say resoundingly audiences want to see more. They’ve watched this movie multiple times. We have lots of fan letters about people who really go back and they bring their friends and bring their family. And so we feel like there’s more story to tell. We are going to treat it the same way we treat the original Aladdin movie and not going to do a shot by shot remake of anything that’s been done before. We’re really looking at what’s been done before in the past and the home video, and there’s just more story to tell with the underlying materials. So without giving away too much, we are certainly exploring where we can go with this franchise.”