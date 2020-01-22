Arrow Fans Want More Green Arrow and the Canaries After Backdoor Pilot

The backdoor pilot for Green Arrow and the Canaries aired tonight on The CW, offering Arrow fans not only a glimpse at the world Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) sacrificed himself for but at the planned series spinoff starring Katherine McNamara as his daughter, Mia Queen. The episode, which took viewers into an idyllic Star City 2040, was eagerly anticipated by fans who have come to love Mia and her future story since the character’s debut in Arrow‘s Season 7. Of course, being born of the fan-favorite Arrow and serving as the penultimate episode of the series, “Green Arrow and the Canaries” had a lot to live up to – and it turns out that the episode pulled it off. Fans are loving “Green Arrow and the Canaries” and haven’t been shy on social media asking for more.

Just a quick warning: there may be spoilers for Arrow‘s “Green Arrow and the Canaries” beyond this point.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tonight’s episode saw Mia’s idyllic life turned upside down when Laurel (Katie Cassidy) showed up seeking her help and restored her memories of the previous reality in the process. The reason for that upset? It turns out that while Oliver did save the city, it’s about to be in danger once again and getting Mia involved as the new Green Arrow is the key to saving it once again. The episode also brings Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) into the fray while revealing some of the more curious differences that the reality of Earth-Prime holds.

The episode sets up everything viewers need to know about Mia’s future as well as sets up an intriguing central mystery and thanks to a last-moment cliffhanger, fans are already hooked. They want more Green Arrow and the Canaries. Social media lit up tonight with praise for the episode as well as deep interest in finding out what’s next for Mia, Laurel, and Dinah as they look to saving the future. With the series not yet picked up by The CW at the time of this article’s writing, much of the fan response was focused on encouraging the network to recognize the fan demand and give the series a green light. Others just were excited for all the twists and turns as well as a chance to see McNamara’s Mia in a whole new light.

Read on to see what fans are saying about “Green Arrow and the Canaries” and be sure to sound off with your own take in the comments below.

We’re sold

@TheCW Well I’m sold, I could watch @Kat_McNamara @JulianaHarkavy & @MzKatieCassidy team up indefinitely. As a matter of fact, I’ll take 10 seasons just to start cause there’s a new @CW_Arrow in town & she has some badass friends. #GreenArrowandtheCanaries — Cynister_SS (@Cynister_SS) January 22, 2020

The Legacy Lives On

@TheCW You need to GREEN 💡 this series now! u don’t have a spot. Make ☝️These women @MzKatieCassidy @JulianaHarkavy @Kat_McNamara are 🔥! I ❤️ new storylines post-crisis. They will carry on Stephen’s legacy with flying 🏹s! I’ll post this ALL 🌙 #GreenArrowandtheCanaries — Jay Cluck (@cluckncrzy) January 22, 2020

Green Light!

Loving it

#GreenArrowandtheCanaries just started where I am and I am already loving it! — Katherine Anne (@katananna12) January 22, 2020

Epic

Stoked

Pick it up!

I enjoyed this backdoor pilot for Green Arrow And The Canaries. ‘Splosions. Futuristic smokey eye. Ass kickery. Masks. Hand-wavey tech. Ladies supportin’ ladies. Pick it up, CW! I want more!#ARROW #GreenArrowandtheCanaries pic.twitter.com/RsRc8aFEEw — Heidi Hanson (@HeidiHanson) January 22, 2020

Series order

@TheCW #GreenArrowandtheCanaries deserve to be picked up for a series order 🙏 — James Fernandèz (@James0Fernandez) January 22, 2020

So good

Just watched #GreenArrowandtheCanaries and omg it was sooo good. — diana prince targaryen (@cjdominicana10) January 22, 2020

Full series now!