Green Lantern and Blue Beetle Trend After Warner Bros. Discovery Shelves Batgirl

By Kofi Outlaw

DC and Warner Bros. shocked fans by announcing that the upcoming Batgirl movie has been shelved, and will not be released in theaters or HBO Max. The news that Batgirl has been canceled has caused a major uproar within the DC fandom – and has sparked anxiety about what other DC projects that have been announced – or are even in production – could be getting the ax, in the new era of Warner Bros. Discovery. 

As you will see below, two projects DC fans are extremely concerned about are the Blue Beetle movie that is currently shooting, as well as the Green Lantern TV series that would tell anthology-style stories about various Green Lantern Corps members from various eras and regions of space. Even though Blue Beetle and Green Lantern haven't been officially canceled yet, fans have a hard to believing that news of their respective doom isn't on the way... 

Rude Awakening

Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto (Charm City Kings) almost certainly had his phone blowing up like crazy all yesterday.

Is It Safe?

Blue Beetle fans were looking for any and all signs that the film is okay. This seems to be doing quite nicely.

IS IT SAFE?!

On second thought, Soto has been doing some things online that could be considered mixed messaging regarding the fate of Blue Beetle.

Don't You DARE!

DC fans are warning you, WB. When the Arrowverse memes come out, you know it's real.

WE WILL PROTECT YOU

DC fans are rallying behind Blue Beetle, and if the Snyder Cut is any indication, they will hold the line like true believers.

No One Is Safe

Hardcore Green Lantern fans are preparing themselves for the worst.

RIP Green Lantern - Bet

Right now, DC fans cannot believe that the light of the Green Lanterns can shine through this darkest night.

Is It Already Dead?

Rumors are already circulating that the Green Lantern TV series is already dead – and has been for a while. The total lack of marketing and promotion for the series only fuels those fears.

Light At The End of The Tunnel?

Right now speculation is that Warner Bros. Discovery changing the DC Universe plan to one of having big movies with big stars. So if Green Lantern's TV series is done, it could well be that a different movie project is in the works.

Death Is Coming for DC Projects

This Stranger Things meme has never been more fitting.

