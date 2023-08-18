Green Lantern and Blue Beetle Trend After Warner Bros. Discovery Shelves Batgirl

Rude Awakening the blue beetle director waking up tomorrow pic.twitter.com/aX8ZLxn8K7 — Neb | 🏳️‍🌈 (@NebsGoodTakes) August 2, 2022 Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto (Charm City Kings) almost certainly had his phone blowing up like crazy all yesterday. prevnext

Is It Safe? I was just send this screenshot by a friend, i think this means blue beetle is safe pic.twitter.com/i4eIYQwjtJ — Blue Beetle Updates (@Bluebeetlenews) August 3, 2022 BLUE BEETLE IS SAFE!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/JD8maOznLh — Hernandy (@Pollos_Hernandy) August 3, 2022 Blue Beetle fans were looking for any and all signs that the film is okay. This seems to be doing quite nicely.

IS IT SAFE?! Blue Beetle director is liking tweets of people saying they don't want it to be cancelled. I wonder if this is him appreciating the support and not knowing if it'll get canned either, or if this means the movie is actually already canned and he, again, appreciates the support — Mauricio | Browntable  (@Browntable_Ent) August 3, 2022 On second thought, Soto has been doing some things online that could be considered mixed messaging regarding the fate of Blue Beetle.

Don't You DARE! Me at WB if they even think of touching Blue Beetle pic.twitter.com/dPitG76TBH — Real 🂱 (@_50Real_) August 2, 2022 DC fans are warning you, WB. When the Arrowverse memes come out, you know it's real.

WE WILL PROTECT YOU We have to protect DC's Blue Beetle pic.twitter.com/TIfBIE7d2U — Chief Mackenzie Bock ❁ (@GothamChief) August 3, 2022 DC fans are rallying behind Blue Beetle, and if the Snyder Cut is any indication, they will hold the line like true believers.

No One Is Safe no one is safe — Green Lantern Updates (@GLanternNews) August 2, 2022 Hardcore Green Lantern fans are preparing themselves for the worst.

RIP Green Lantern - Bet This shit's gonna be canceled how much y'all bet? pic.twitter.com/javvs9CR9s — Alan (@AlJC2002) August 2, 2022 Right now, DC fans cannot believe that the light of the Green Lanterns can shine through this darkest night.

Is It Already Dead? RUMOR : The Green Lantern Series was cancelled a while ago (Source: @greatphase15 ) pic.twitter.com/ZbD5uMxSFe — Green Lantern News (@GLHBOMax) August 3, 2022 Rumors are already circulating that the Green Lantern TV series is already dead – and has been for a while. The total lack of marketing and promotion for the series only fuels those fears.

Light At The End of The Tunnel? 100% believe the Green Lantern series is also cancelled. Discovery wants DC properties in theaters & to feel like big events. John Stewart movie here we come🟢 pic.twitter.com/v8xPH7BwOO — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) August 2, 2022 Right now speculation is that Warner Bros. Discovery changing the DC Universe plan to one of having big movies with big stars. So if Green Lantern's TV series is done, it could well be that a different movie project is in the works.