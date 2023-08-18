Green Lantern and Blue Beetle Trend After Warner Bros. Discovery Shelves Batgirl
DC and Warner Bros. shocked fans by announcing that the upcoming Batgirl movie has been shelved, and will not be released in theaters or HBO Max. The news that Batgirl has been canceled has caused a major uproar within the DC fandom – and has sparked anxiety about what other DC projects that have been announced – or are even in production – could be getting the ax, in the new era of Warner Bros. Discovery.
As you will see below, two projects DC fans are extremely concerned about are the Blue Beetle movie that is currently shooting, as well as the Green Lantern TV series that would tell anthology-style stories about various Green Lantern Corps members from various eras and regions of space. Even though Blue Beetle and Green Lantern haven't been officially canceled yet, fans have a hard to believing that news of their respective doom isn't on the way...
Rude Awakening
the blue beetle director waking up tomorrow pic.twitter.com/aX8ZLxn8K7— Neb | 🏳️🌈 (@NebsGoodTakes) August 2, 2022
Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto (Charm City Kings) almost certainly had his phone blowing up like crazy all yesterday.prevnext
Is It Safe?
I was just send this screenshot by a friend, i think this means blue beetle is safe pic.twitter.com/i4eIYQwjtJ— Blue Beetle Updates (@Bluebeetlenews) August 3, 2022
BLUE BEETLE IS SAFE!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/JD8maOznLh— Hernandy (@Pollos_Hernandy) August 3, 2022
Blue Beetle fans were looking for any and all signs that the film is okay. This seems to be doing quite nicely.prevnext
IS IT SAFE?!
Blue Beetle director is liking tweets of people saying they don't want it to be cancelled. I wonder if this is him appreciating the support and not knowing if it'll get canned either, or if this means the movie is actually already canned and he, again, appreciates the support— Mauricio | Browntable (@Browntable_Ent) August 3, 2022
On second thought, Soto has been doing some things online that could be considered mixed messaging regarding the fate of Blue Beetle.prevnext
Don't You DARE!
Me at WB if they even think of touching Blue Beetle pic.twitter.com/dPitG76TBH— Real 🂱 (@_50Real_) August 2, 2022
DC fans are warning you, WB. When the Arrowverse memes come out, you know it's real.prevnext
WE WILL PROTECT YOU
We have to protect DC's Blue Beetle pic.twitter.com/TIfBIE7d2U— Chief Mackenzie Bock ❁ (@GothamChief) August 3, 2022
DC fans are rallying behind Blue Beetle, and if the Snyder Cut is any indication, they will hold the line like true believers.prevnext
No One Is Safe
no one is safe— Green Lantern Updates (@GLanternNews) August 2, 2022
Hardcore Green Lantern fans are preparing themselves for the worst.prevnext
RIP Green Lantern - Bet
This shit’s gonna be canceled how much y’all bet? pic.twitter.com/javvs9CR9s— Alan (@AlJC2002) August 2, 2022
Right now, DC fans cannot believe that the light of the Green Lanterns can shine through this darkest night.prevnext
Is It Already Dead?
RUMOR : The Green Lantern Series was cancelled a while ago
(Source: @greatphase15 ) pic.twitter.com/ZbD5uMxSFe— Green Lantern News (@GLHBOMax) August 3, 2022
Rumors are already circulating that the Green Lantern TV series is already dead – and has been for a while. The total lack of marketing and promotion for the series only fuels those fears.prevnext
Light At The End of The Tunnel?
100% believe the Green Lantern series is also cancelled. Discovery wants DC properties in theaters & to feel like big events. John Stewart movie here we come🟢 pic.twitter.com/v8xPH7BwOO— Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) August 2, 2022
Right now speculation is that Warner Bros. Discovery changing the DC Universe plan to one of having big movies with big stars. So if Green Lantern's TV series is done, it could well be that a different movie project is in the works.prevnext
Death Is Coming for DC Projects
Stargirl. Superman & Lois. Black Canary. Green Lantern. Blue Beetle.August 3, 2022
This Stranger Things meme has never been more fitting.prev